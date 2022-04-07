Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

April 7, 2022

Arizona Theatre Company Celebrates 54 Seasons with ‘Club 54’ Themed Gala

Garry Brav & Deanna Evenchik-Brav with Char & Alan Augenstein

The Event: Season 54 Gala

The Cause: Arizona Theatre Company

Event Date: March 12, 2022

Location: Temple of Music and Art in Tucson 

Presenting Sponsor: RBC Wealth Management 

Honorees: Char Augenstein – Georgy Award Recipient & Chef Janos Wilder – Rainmaker Award Recipient 

Co-Chairs: Marcia Meyer & Anastasia Palmer Johnson

Dollars Raised: $370,000+

Entertainment: Annaleigh Ashford, The Cast of Nina Simone: Four Women & ATCteen artists Katherine Moseley & Connor Cavett 

Auctioneer: Yve Rojas 

Catering and Beverages: Catering by Si Charro | Beverages by Breakthru Beverage Group, Tito’s Handmade Vodka & Sand Reckoner | Dessert by HUB Ice Creamery 

Notable Moments:  The Studio 54 disco-themed gala kicked off with an al fresco welcome reception featuring signature cocktails and passed bites. Attendees then transitioned to the historic theater for a moving musical performance by the cast of Nina Simone: Four Women. Tony award-winning actress, Annaleigh Ashford, gave an entertaining performance, plus an encore, which included popular show tunes. The auction and paddle raise was lively and record-breaking in support of the only LORT theater in the country that produces shows in two cities.

Photos courtesy of Jacquelynn Buck

Honoree Char Augenstein greets guests to the gala
Florence Nedder
Jeffrey Brown & John McNulty
Honoree Chef Janos Wilder
Kristel Johnson & Laura DiChristofano
The cast of Nina Simone: Four Women
Annaleigh Ashford & Dante Harrell
Managing Director Geri Wright & Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels
Connor Cavett & Katherine Moseley
Season 54 Gala Decor

