Arizona Theatre Company Celebrates 54 Seasons with ‘Club 54’ Themed Gala
The Event: Season 54 Gala
The Cause: Arizona Theatre Company
Event Date: March 12, 2022
Location: Temple of Music and Art in Tucson
Presenting Sponsor: RBC Wealth Management
Honorees: Char Augenstein – Georgy Award Recipient & Chef Janos Wilder – Rainmaker Award Recipient
Co-Chairs: Marcia Meyer & Anastasia Palmer Johnson
Dollars Raised: $370,000+
Entertainment: Annaleigh Ashford, The Cast of Nina Simone: Four Women & ATCteen artists Katherine Moseley & Connor Cavett
Auctioneer: Yve Rojas
Catering and Beverages: Catering by Si Charro | Beverages by Breakthru Beverage Group, Tito’s Handmade Vodka & Sand Reckoner | Dessert by HUB Ice Creamery
Notable Moments: The Studio 54 disco-themed gala kicked off with an al fresco welcome reception featuring signature cocktails and passed bites. Attendees then transitioned to the historic theater for a moving musical performance by the cast of Nina Simone: Four Women. Tony award-winning actress, Annaleigh Ashford, gave an entertaining performance, plus an encore, which included popular show tunes. The auction and paddle raise was lively and record-breaking in support of the only LORT theater in the country that produces shows in two cities.
Photos courtesy of Jacquelynn Buck