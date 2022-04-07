Arizona Theatre Company Celebrates 54 Seasons with ‘Club 54’ Themed Gala

The Event: Season 54 Gala

The Cause: Arizona Theatre Company

Event Date: March 12, 2022

Location: Temple of Music and Art in Tucson

Presenting Sponsor: RBC Wealth Management

Honorees: Char Augenstein – Georgy Award Recipient & Chef Janos Wilder – Rainmaker Award Recipient

Co-Chairs: Marcia Meyer & Anastasia Palmer Johnson

Dollars Raised: $370,000+

Entertainment: Annaleigh Ashford, The Cast of Nina Simone: Four Women & ATCteen artists Katherine Moseley & Connor Cavett

Auctioneer: Yve Rojas

Catering and Beverages: Catering by Si Charro | Beverages by Breakthru Beverage Group, Tito’s Handmade Vodka & Sand Reckoner | Dessert by HUB Ice Creamery

Notable Moments: The Studio 54 disco-themed gala kicked off with an al fresco welcome reception featuring signature cocktails and passed bites. Attendees then transitioned to the historic theater for a moving musical performance by the cast of Nina Simone: Four Women. Tony award-winning actress, Annaleigh Ashford, gave an entertaining performance, plus an encore, which included popular show tunes. The auction and paddle raise was lively and record-breaking in support of the only LORT theater in the country that produces shows in two cities.

Photos courtesy of Jacquelynn Buck

Honoree Char Augenstein greets guests to the gala

Florence Nedder

Jeffrey Brown & John McNulty

Honoree Chef Janos Wilder

Kristel Johnson & Laura DiChristofano

The cast of Nina Simone: Four Women

Annaleigh Ashford & Dante Harrell

Managing Director Geri Wright & Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels

Connor Cavett & Katherine Moseley