Arizona Science Center ‘Galaxy Gala’ Celebrates 40 Years & Big Announcement

The Arizona Science Center celebrated its 40th anniversary at the 2024 Galaxy Gala, held on Feb. 3, 2024, at the Science Center in Downtown Phoenix.

Ruby Sponsors: Rebecca Ailes-Fine & Peter Fine | Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company

Event Co-Chairs: Regina & Patrick Edwards

Catering: M Culinary

Entertainment: Urban Electra

Decor: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: In celebration of the Center’s 40th anniversary, the ruby-themed entrance included getting an 80’s cassette tape (think Billy Ocean!) with your table assignment. Next, guests were treated to a first look at the “OceanXperience” exhibition, featuring an immersive deep-sea adventure to raise awareness for the world’s oceans. The evening progressed to the dinner and program, where 40 years of milestones and leadership were celebrated, culminating in the incredible announcement that the Dorrance Planetarium will be undergoing a complete transformation thanks to a lead gift from Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance. The partnership with Cosm will feature a CX System LED dome display with 8K+ resolution, making it the most technologically advanced planetarium in North America. Also announced was a generous gift from The Karl & Stevie Eller Family Foundation Inc.: a brand-new ice cream shop will be built at the Science Center!

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Co-Chairs Regina & Patrick Edwards

Michael DeBell, Sheila Grinell, Robyn DeBell & Michael Mueller

Jason Coochwytewa

Ellen Uhl & Lin Sue Flood

Gary Jackson & Oscar De las salas

Ginger & Brandon Spencer

Steven & Fanny Zylstra

Lisa Shover Kackley & Jerry Kackley with Peter Fine

Stevie Eller & Betty McRae

Rick Naimark & Congressman Greg Stanton

Andy & Ann Abraham

Stacy & Matt Derstine

Steve & Cheri Megli

The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO Guy Labine, Governor Katie Hobbs, Board Chair Anita Theisen & Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

Urban Electra