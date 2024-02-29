Arizona Science Center ‘Galaxy Gala’ Celebrates 40 Years & Big Announcement
The Arizona Science Center celebrated its 40th anniversary at the 2024 Galaxy Gala, held on Feb. 3, 2024, at the Science Center in Downtown Phoenix.
Ruby Sponsors: Rebecca Ailes-Fine & Peter Fine | Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company
Event Co-Chairs: Regina & Patrick Edwards
Catering: M Culinary
Entertainment: Urban Electra
Decor: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: In celebration of the Center’s 40th anniversary, the ruby-themed entrance included getting an 80’s cassette tape (think Billy Ocean!) with your table assignment. Next, guests were treated to a first look at the “OceanXperience” exhibition, featuring an immersive deep-sea adventure to raise awareness for the world’s oceans. The evening progressed to the dinner and program, where 40 years of milestones and leadership were celebrated, culminating in the incredible announcement that the Dorrance Planetarium will be undergoing a complete transformation thanks to a lead gift from Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance. The partnership with Cosm will feature a CX System LED dome display with 8K+ resolution, making it the most technologically advanced planetarium in North America. Also announced was a generous gift from The Karl & Stevie Eller Family Foundation Inc.: a brand-new ice cream shop will be built at the Science Center!
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios