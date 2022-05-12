Arizona Opera Celebrates 50 Years at ‘Gold Rush Gala’
The Event: Gold Rush Gala
The Cause: Arizona Opera
Event Date: March 27, 2022
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Co-Chairs: Kate Specter & Erik Peterson
Honorary Chair: Dr. Carole A. Poore
Crystal Key Honorees: Ron & Kay McDougall, 5 Arts Circle & Opera League of Tucson
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Amount Raised: $340,000
Notable Moments: Pre-event festivities for guests included a barbershop quartet, panning for gold and a selection of umbrellas and mini-fans to keep cool before the sun set for the golden hour dinner in the Montelucia garden. Each honoree received a beautiful tribute in song by a member of the Arizona Opera before the festive, and sometimes competitive, live auction under the stars.
Photos courtesy of Tim Trumble