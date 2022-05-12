Visit Valley Leadership Catalyze

May 12, 2022

Arizona Opera Celebrates 50 Years at ‘Gold Rush Gala’

Co-Chairs Kate Specter & Erik Peterson

The Event: Gold Rush Gala

The Cause: Arizona Opera  

Event Date: March 27, 2022

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Co-Chairs: Kate Specter & Erik Peterson

Honorary Chair: Dr. Carole A. Poore

Crystal Key Honorees: Ron & Kay McDougall, 5 Arts Circle & Opera League of Tucson

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins 

Amount Raised: $340,000

Notable Moments: Pre-event festivities for guests included a barbershop quartet, panning for gold and a selection of umbrellas and mini-fans to keep cool before the sun set for the golden hour dinner in the Montelucia garden. Each honoree received a beautiful tribute in song by a member of the Arizona Opera before the festive, and sometimes competitive, live auction under the stars.      

Photos courtesy of Tim Trumble

Carol Poore & Justin Poore
Oscar De las salas, Billie Jo Herberger & Kristin Atwell
Joe, Charlotte, Sophie and Kate Specter
Honorees Ron & Kay McDougall with Joe Specter
Dave Scoggins accepts honors on behalf of Opera League of Tucson from Joe Specter
Jill Christenholz of 5 Arts Circle with Joe Specter
A Toast to Opera!

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit Molina billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Back to Top