Arizona Opera Celebrates 50 Years at ‘Gold Rush Gala’

The Event: Gold Rush Gala

The Cause: Arizona Opera

Event Date: March 27, 2022

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Co-Chairs: Kate Specter & Erik Peterson

Honorary Chair: Dr. Carole A. Poore

Crystal Key Honorees: Ron & Kay McDougall, 5 Arts Circle & Opera League of Tucson

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Amount Raised: $340,000

Notable Moments: Pre-event festivities for guests included a barbershop quartet, panning for gold and a selection of umbrellas and mini-fans to keep cool before the sun set for the golden hour dinner in the Montelucia garden. Each honoree received a beautiful tribute in song by a member of the Arizona Opera before the festive, and sometimes competitive, live auction under the stars.

Photos courtesy of Tim Trumble

Carol Poore & Justin Poore

Oscar De las salas, Billie Jo Herberger & Kristin Atwell

Joe, Charlotte, Sophie and Kate Specter

Honorees Ron & Kay McDougall with Joe Specter

Dave Scoggins accepts honors on behalf of Opera League of Tucson from Joe Specter

Jill Christenholz of 5 Arts Circle with Joe Specter