Arizona Coyotes Foundation brings back the ‘White-Out’ for Annual Gala

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation hosted its annual Celebrity Waiters Gala on Feb. 22, 2024, at the Gila River Resorts & Casino at Wild Horse Pass. The evening highlighted three “mission moments” supported by the foundation: Arizona Kachinas girls hockey program, Mikey’s League inclusive sports for children and young adults with disabilities and the Coyotes Sled Hockey Association for individuals with physical limitations.

Presenting Sponsor: Gila River Resort & Casinos

Event Sponsors: RBC Wealth Management | Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona | Delta Dental | Stantec | Ignite Sparked by BBB | Equality Health

Dollars Raised: $450,000+

Emcee: Vanessa Ramirez of 12 News

Player Intros: Jordan Schmaltz & Robby Gucci

Auctioneer: Trey Morris

Music: DJ Iceman

Notable Moments: The evening kicked off with a festive cocktail reception filled with signature drinks and cirque performers pouring champagne. Once seated for the evening, the lively Coyotes player introductions from the stage rolled into dinner, where the players were seated with supporters for an amazing one-on-one experience. The live auction included packages like a trip on the team plane to Las Vegas and a VIP experience to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The bidding was fierce, with all funds going toward the incredible $450,000 raised!

Photos courtesy of Isaac Torres & Alexxis Grant / Timeless Present Photography & Design

Matthew Fehling, Tania Kvakic, Holly Mechsner, Alexis Meruelo, Lexi Hernandez, John Take & Aaron Frazier

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong & Kyla Armstrong with Elisabeth & Russell Martin

Christian & Magda Prezzuto

Coyotes forward Clayton Keller & Richard Nickerson

Xavier A. Gutierrez & Jericca Gutierrez with Coyotes center Alex Kerfoot (bottom row) and Lydia Love with Veronica & Paul Penzone (top row)

Gigi Mullins with Howler, Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi & Molly Schoch

Blair Blanchette, Claire Crouse, Abby Ludwig & Adela O’Brien

The team from Equality Health with Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad