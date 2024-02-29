Arizona Animal Welfare League Gets Creative at ‘Design for Dogs’ Fundraiser
On Feb. 23, 2024, The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) held its 10th annual Design for Dogs, a dog house building competition that raises funds for AAWL’s life-saving programs at Facings of America.
Presenting Sponsor: Facings of America
Great Dane Sponsors: Adopt Technologies | Bobier Sales | Copenhagen Contemporary Furniture & Accessories | Emil America | LGE Design Build | Thomas Printworks | Visory
2024 Award Winners: Best in Show – DogHouse of Form by House of Form and Overton Builders | 2nd Place – The Cove by Treasure in the Detail, PHK Custom Home Builders & Blue Lantern Development | 3rd Place & People’s Choice – Hund Wagen by KQ Architects
Notable Moments: The annual design and build competition certainly went to the dogs! Ten ‘All Star’ design teams were commissioned to create luxury doghouses that were auctioned off to fund AAWL’s life-saving programs, including low-cost vaccine clinics, rural rescue efforts and a community vet clinic. Guests mingled throughout the Facings of America Scottsdale showroom and had the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite doghouse and participate in a raffle supporting AAWL’s care and compassion for our furry friends. Adoptable dogs greeted attendees, ensuring they had a “pawsitively” wonderful time.
Photos courtesy of Claire Allensworth