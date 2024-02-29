Arizona Animal Welfare League Gets Creative at ‘Design for Dogs’ Fundraiser

On Feb. 23, 2024, The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) held its 10th annual Design for Dogs, a dog house building competition that raises funds for AAWL’s life-saving programs at Facings of America.

Presenting Sponsor: Facings of America

Great Dane Sponsors: Adopt Technologies | Bobier Sales | Copenhagen Contemporary Furniture & Accessories | Emil America | LGE Design Build | Thomas Printworks | Visory

2024 Award Winners: Best in Show – DogHouse of Form by House of Form and Overton Builders | 2nd Place – The Cove by Treasure in the Detail, PHK Custom Home Builders & Blue Lantern Development | 3rd Place & People’s Choice – Hund Wagen by KQ Architects

Notable Moments: The annual design and build competition certainly went to the dogs! Ten ‘All Star’ design teams were commissioned to create luxury doghouses that were auctioned off to fund AAWL’s life-saving programs, including low-cost vaccine clinics, rural rescue efforts and a community vet clinic. Guests mingled throughout the Facings of America Scottsdale showroom and had the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite doghouse and participate in a raffle supporting AAWL’s care and compassion for our furry friends. Adoptable dogs greeted attendees, ensuring they had a “pawsitively” wonderful time.

Photos courtesy of Claire Allensworth

The Best in Show Design: “DogHouse of Form” by House of Form and Overton Builders

Vicki Durczynski with an adoptable puppy

More creative entries!

Guests mingled as they viewed the dog houses and voted for their favorite.

Many furry friends were in attendance!