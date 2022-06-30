Annual Boys Hope Girls Hope Breakfast Highlights Five Graduates

The Event: Success Starts with Hope Breakfast

The Cause: Boys Hope Girls Hope Arizona

Event Date: May 19, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Presenting Sponsor: Camelot Homes

Co-Chairs: Tommy McKone & Sebastien Reyes

Dollars Raised: $400,000+

Keynote Speaker: Bobby Herrera, Author of The Gift of Struggle

Entertainment: Amelia McLean (2020 American Idol Top 40)

Notable Moment: The special moment at this event each year is the “college reveal” for each of the BHGH graduating seniors. This year, the reveal was a clean sweep for Arizona State University, with five graduates heading to ASU! Each guest was treated to a copy of Bobby Herrera’s book as a reminder of his inspirational words of hope.

Photos courtesy of Clint Walker

Tommy McKone Sebastien Reyes

Julie Hancock of Camelot Homes

Jose Leon, Board Chair

Bobby Herrera

Amy Pfeifer, Executive Director