Annual Boys Hope Girls Hope Breakfast Highlights Five Graduates
The Event: Success Starts with Hope Breakfast
The Cause: Boys Hope Girls Hope Arizona
Event Date: May 19, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Presenting Sponsor: Camelot Homes
Co-Chairs: Tommy McKone & Sebastien Reyes
Dollars Raised: $400,000+
Keynote Speaker: Bobby Herrera, Author of The Gift of Struggle
Entertainment: Amelia McLean (2020 American Idol Top 40)
Notable Moment: The special moment at this event each year is the “college reveal” for each of the BHGH graduating seniors. This year, the reveal was a clean sweep for Arizona State University, with five graduates heading to ASU! Each guest was treated to a copy of Bobby Herrera’s book as a reminder of his inspirational words of hope.
Photos courtesy of Clint Walker
