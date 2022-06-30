Visit Walt Danley (billboard)

June 30, 2022

Annual Boys Hope Girls Hope Breakfast Highlights Five Graduates

The big college reveal!

The Event: Success Starts with Hope Breakfast

The Cause: Boys Hope Girls Hope Arizona      

Event Date: May 19, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Presenting Sponsor: Camelot Homes

Co-Chairs: Tommy McKone & Sebastien Reyes

Dollars Raised: $400,000+

Keynote Speaker: Bobby Herrera, Author of The Gift of Struggle

Entertainment: Amelia McLean (2020 American Idol Top 40) 

Notable Moment: The special moment at this event each year is the “college reveal” for each of the BHGH graduating seniors. This year, the reveal was a clean sweep for Arizona State University, with five graduates heading to ASU! Each guest was treated to a copy of Bobby Herrera’s book as a reminder of his inspirational words of hope.    

Photos courtesy of Clint Walker

 

Tommy McKone
Sebastien Reyes
Julie Hancock of Camelot Homes
Jose Leon, Board Chair
Bobby Herrera
Amy Pfeifer, Executive Director
Amelia McLean performed “Halo”

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

From Frontdoors Magazine

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Back to Top