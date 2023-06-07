Visit White House (billboard)

June 7, 2023

Annual Benefit Concert Features feeny/winthrop, Supports St. Joseph the Worker

Rick DeBruhl, Kristie Thompson, Garth Stevens, Ritta Yee Fagain, Brian Cole, Sarah Fluke, Kelly Geary, Juana Hernandez & Nick Morrison

The Event: 15th Annual Benefit Concert

The Cause: St. Joseph the Worker

Event Date: April 22, 2023

Location: Virginia G. Piper Performing Arts Center at Xavier College Preparatory

Event Sponsor: Mike Geddes

Dollars Raised: $65,000+

Notable Moments: The pre-show entertainment by the Valley Unitarian Universalist Bell Choir and Richie Russo’s piano playing set the stage for the evening concert and benefit. Guests were delighted by the rich vocals and warm stage presence of feeney/winthrop. The group’s playlist varied from contemporary classics to a range of original tunes.  
Val Prue, Deb Bacorn, St. Joseph the Worker CEO Carrie Masters & Missy Myers
Debbie & Daren Strunk
The Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation Bell Choir
Larry Winthrop, Luke Holton, Pat Winthrop, Matt Feeney, Ellen McWhirter & Alvaro Morello

