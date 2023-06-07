Annual Benefit Concert Features feeny/winthrop, Supports St. Joseph the Worker
The Event: 15th Annual Benefit Concert
The Cause: St. Joseph the Worker
Event Date: April 22, 2023
Location: Virginia G. Piper Performing Arts Center at Xavier College Preparatory
Event Sponsor: Mike Geddes
Dollars Raised: $65,000+Notable Moments: The pre-show entertainment by the Valley Unitarian Universalist Bell Choir and Richie Russo’s piano playing set the stage for the evening concert and benefit. Guests were delighted by the rich vocals and warm stage presence of feeney/winthrop. The group’s playlist varied from contemporary classics to a range of original tunes.
