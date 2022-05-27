‘An Evening with Larry Fitzgerald Jr. & Bell Bank’ Kicks Off Annual Golf Tournament
The Event: An Evening with Larry Fitzgerald Jr. & Bell Bank & The Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Bell Bank Classic
The Causes: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley & Zion Institute
Event Date: April 24, 2022
Location: Phoenix Country Club
Event Co-Host: Solutions 21
Funds Distributed: Each benefiting organization received $25,000
Caterer: Tarbell’s
The Details: Guests enjoyed fabulous food and drinks as they arrived and mixed and mingled with Larry Fitzgerald and tournament golfers. The presentation included inspirational remarks from the leaders of the three incredible nonprofits chosen as beneficiaries of the tournament.
Photos courtesy of Bell Bank
