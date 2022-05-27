‘An Evening with Larry Fitzgerald Jr. & Bell Bank’ Kicks Off Annual Golf Tournament

The Event: An Evening with Larry Fitzgerald Jr. & Bell Bank & The Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Bell Bank Classic

The Causes: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley & Zion Institute

Event Date: April 24, 2022

Location: Phoenix Country Club

Event Co-Host: Solutions 21

Funds Distributed: Each benefiting organization received $25,000

Caterer: Tarbell’s

The Details: Guests enjoyed fabulous food and drinks as they arrived and mixed and mingled with Larry Fitzgerald and tournament golfers. The presentation included inspirational remarks from the leaders of the three incredible nonprofits chosen as beneficiaries of the tournament.

Photos courtesy of Bell Bank

Kenja Hassan & Vada Manager

Chef Mark Tarbell

Brett Miller, Mike Muraco, Dave Nobs & Adam Packard

Ken Bonham, Ted LeClair, Dave Monheit & Don Rogers