May 26, 2022

‘An Evening with Larry Fitzgerald Jr. & Bell Bank’ Kicks Off Annual Golf Tournament

Larry Fitzgerald, Laura Capello, Marcia Mintz, Latasha Causey, Mike Solberg, Shawn Pearson, Kyle Kennedy, Tyler Palko & Gerald Deetz

The Event: An Evening with Larry Fitzgerald Jr. & Bell Bank & The Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Bell Bank Classic 

The Causes: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley & Zion Institute

Event Date: April 24, 2022

Location: Phoenix Country Club

Event Co-Host: Solutions 21

Funds Distributed: Each benefiting organization received $25,000

Caterer: Tarbell’s

The Details: Guests enjoyed fabulous food and drinks as they arrived and mixed and mingled with Larry Fitzgerald and tournament golfers. The presentation included inspirational remarks from the leaders of the three incredible nonprofits chosen as beneficiaries of the tournament. 

Photos courtesy of Bell Bank

Kenja Hassan & Vada Manager
Chef Mark Tarbell
Brett Miller, Mike Muraco, Dave Nobs & Adam Packard
Ken Bonham, Ted LeClair, Dave Monheit & Don Rogers
Brian Frakes, Tim Frakes, Mark Dymek & Jordan Johnson

