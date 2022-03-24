‘An Evening of Hope’ for Animals in Need Raises Funds for Heidi’s Village 

The Event: An Evening of Hope

Event Date: February 19, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge

Event Co-Chairs: Vikki Ratliff & Laura Green

Leading Sponsors: The Arizona Group, Beus Gilbert McGroder, Chasse Building Team & Merck Animal Health

Entertainment: The Jacob Eary Jazz Trio played during the cocktail reception

Keynote Speaker: Jackson Galaxy, Animal Planet’s “cat whisperer” and star of “My Cat from Hell”

Emcee: Ramsey Bergeron

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Notable Moments: As the organization’s inaugural event, ‘An Evening of Hope’ brought to life the vast scope of services Heidi’s Village provides for the animal welfare community in the greater Phoenix area. Stories and videos of the animals and people Heidi’s has helped inspired both new and loyal supporters alike. The virtual tour of the amazing new facility was an impressive moment for all in the room.

Animal Planet star and famed “cat whisperer,” Jackson Galaxy gave an impactful keynote address about the importance of animal welfare and caring for the pets in our community.

Photos courtesy of Heidi’s Village

Ginny & David Jontes

Crystal Miller & Adam Boppert

John Regan & Janelle Lever

Mark & Beth Monick

Larry LeForte & Cindy Quenneville

Darrell Sennich, Gordon Sims, Ann Sims-Korbas & James Korbas

Emcee Ramsey Bergeron & Guest