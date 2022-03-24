Visit Arizona Community Foundation billboard

March 24, 2022

‘An Evening of Hope’ for Animals in Need Raises Funds for Heidi’s Village 

Vicki Ratliff & Laura Green
The Event: An Evening of Hope
 
 
Event Date: February 19, 2022
 
Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge 
 
Event Co-Chairs: Vikki Ratliff & Laura Green

Leading Sponsors: The Arizona Group, Beus Gilbert McGroder, Chasse Building Team & Merck Animal Health

Entertainment: The Jacob Eary Jazz Trio played during the cocktail reception

Keynote Speaker: Jackson Galaxy, Animal Planet’s “cat whisperer” and star of “My Cat from Hell” 

Emcee: Ramsey Bergeron 
 
Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton 
 
Notable Moments: As the organization’s inaugural event, ‘An Evening of Hope’ brought to life the vast scope of services Heidi’s Village provides for the animal welfare community in the greater Phoenix area. Stories and videos of the animals and people Heidi’s has helped inspired both new and loyal supporters alike. The virtual tour of the amazing new facility was an impressive moment for all in the room.  
 
Animal Planet star and famed “cat whisperer,” Jackson Galaxy gave an impactful keynote address about the importance of animal welfare and caring for the pets in our community. 
 
Photos courtesy of Heidis Village 
 
Ginny & David Jontes
Crystal Miller & Adam Boppert
John Regan & Janelle Lever
Mark & Beth Monick
Larry LeForte & Cindy Quenneville
Darrell Sennich, Gordon Sims, Ann Sims-Korbas & James Korbas
Emcee Ramsey Bergeron & Guest
The silent auction baskets were a huge hit!

