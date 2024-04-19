A New Leaf Celebrates 35th Annual ‘Camaraderie Gala,’ Raises Over $850,000

A New Leaf hosted the 35th Annual Camaraderie Gala, “A Night in Positano,” on March 23, 2024, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge. Funds raised further their efforts to provide a broad spectrum of support services to help individuals & families in need.

Honorary Hosts: Mark & Carrie Schnepf

Dollars Raised: $850,000

Entertainment: Tenor, Rafael Moras

Emcee: Kristen Koegh

Auctioneer: Bobby D. Ehlert

Notable Moments: The event began with a vibrant cocktail hour, where guests participated in a silent auction and several raffle items – all setting the stage for an evening filled with anticipation for the dinner and program. There was a palpable energy in the air as attendees eagerly rallied to raise funds for A New Leaf’s cause. As the night unfolded, guests enjoyed a luxurious dinner while being moved by stories of transformation shared by individuals and families whose lives have been forever altered by the support of A New Leaf.

Photos courtesy of Chels Andies Photo

Tyler & Shana Abrahams

Peter & Cathleen Eberle

Ben & Kim Perry

Malcolm & Marjorie Green

David & Vala Ola Lueth

Deanna Villanueva-Saucedo

Tyler Abrahams

Kristen Keogh & Bobby D. Ehlert