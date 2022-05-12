Nonprofit Pros: Paradise Valley Community College Names New President

After a nationwide search that involved extensive community and stakeholder engagement, Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) have named Tiffany E. Hunter, Ph.D. the next president of PVCC. Hunter will replace President Dr. Paul A. Dale, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 12 years in the role.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected as the next president of Paradise Valley Community College,” Hunter said. “I am humbled to have been chosen to lead the PVCC community and am eager to work with staff and faculty in pursuit of academic excellence. I look forward to upholding PVCC’s mission together and showcasing my commitment to higher education in Paradise Valley.”

Hunter has worked in higher education for 21 years and in administrative roles in both two- and four-year institutions for more than 15 years. Since 2020, she has served as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Clark State College. Before joining Clark State, she served as dean of education and human services at Florida State College at Jacksonville for seven years. She also serves on several local and national committees, including the National Association for the Education of Young Children Commission on the Accreditation of Early Childhood Higher Education Programs.

“Throughout the search process, Dr. Hunter impressed the various stakeholder groups with her passion for educational excellence and the shared mission of community colleges,” said MCCCD interim chancellor Dr. Steven R. Gonzales. “She also demonstrated a commitment to serving students with strategies rooted in equity and inclusion.”

Hunter holds a doctorate in leadership for higher education and a master’s in education, both from Capella University, in addition to a master’s in birth-kindergarten education from Lenior-Rhyne University and a bachelor’s in political science from UNC-Greensboro. She will assume her new role on July 18, 2022.

