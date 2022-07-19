HonorHealth Foundation Names Laurie Florkiewicz Board Chair

Scottsdale philanthropist Laurie Florkiewicz was named the chair of HonorHealth Foundation’s 2022-23 Board of Trustees. She is joined by vice chair Cheryl Melocik of Scottsdale, secretary Sue Fletcher of Phoenix, treasurer Jim Graber of Scottsdale and immediate past chair David Watson of Scottsdale.

With three consecutive years of record-breaking philanthropy, HonorHealth Foundation is putting particular emphasis on philanthropic gifts to expand the HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence so that it can meet the growing need for heart care, the leading cause of death in adults.

“Much of our success is due to our board’s strong engagement,” said Jared A. Langkilde, MBA, CFRE, the president and CEO of HonorHealth Foundation. “Many of our trustees first joined us as grateful patients who wanted to show their appreciation for the exceptional care they received at HonorHealth. They are a remarkable group of leaders who are helping to transform healthcare in our

community.”

Also joining as new trustees are Paul Calderon of Scottsdale, Langdon Herndon of Paradise Valley, Scott Schirmer of Phoenix and Barbara Steiner of Scottsdale.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit HonorHealthFoundation.org/trustees.