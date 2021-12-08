Dress for Success Phoenix Announces Tamala McBath as New CEO

McBath’s background includes executive-level roles in healthcare, and she has served as a consultant to a variety of businesses. Lisa Doromal, the former CEO who founded the nonprofit 14 years ago, has decided to step away to pursue other opportunities. She will remain involved in the organization and is assisting McBath as she transitions into the role.

Born in Maryville, Tennessee, McBath came to Arizona at the age of 12, and attended Phoenix Christian Preparatory School. She graduated from Christopher Newport University in Virginia with a Bachelor of Science degree in social work. Following her successful national career in healthcare operations and business consulting, McBath is excited to return to the region.

“My experiences here played a major role in shaping my values and desires to serve and provide opportunities for others to advance,” McBath said. “I look forward to pouring myself into the work of advancing Dress for Success and expanding its reach and influence in the community.”

Until recently, McBath was the President & CEO of The Regal Group, Inc., a Cincinnati-based consulting firm that offered solutions in business strategy, sales and marketing, and business development for existing businesses, startups, and acquisitions. Prior to her time in Cincinnati, McBath was the President & CEO of Pearl Consulting Group, a firm that provided risk and site assessment, financial, business development, strategic planning, and process improvement services for insurance companies and healthcare facilities. With an extensive background in leadership and business development, McBath plans to bring a fresh perspective to the organization while honoring its legacy.

“We are delighted that Tamala will be leading Dress for Success Phoenix and will be tasked with heightening the mission and intensifying our ability to provide assistance and meaningful outcomes to the many women we continue to serve in our community,” said Patricia Buckley, chairwoman of the Board of Directors. “We are excited to have her on board.”

McBath is currently completing her executive master’s degree in Global Management at Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School. She is married to Dr. Battinto L. Batts Jr., Dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. Together, they have four daughters, Lyndsay, Mayah, Olivia and Jourdan; and a grandson, Brycen.