Jan. 11, 2024

Style Unlocked: Refresh. Reset. Renew.

Ease into New Comfort

Silky, fluffy and irresistible

Jonesy Sleep Robe | $170

Johnny Was, Scottsdale

johnnywas.com

Max Mara Reversible Satin Robe Coat | $1,890

Max Mara, Scottsdale

maxmara.com

Saint Laurent Men Cassandre Tank | $550

Saint Laurent, Scottsdale

ysl.com

Josie Natori Velvet Nightgown | $895

Bergdorf Goodman

bergdorfgoodman.com

Todd Snyder Long Sleeve T-shirt | $78

Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com

J.Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap | $198

J.Crew, various locations

jcrew.com

Love the Skin You’re In

Beauty at first blush

La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift | $785

La Prairie

laprairie.com

Drunk Elephant Glow Drops | $38
Sephora, various locations

sephora.com

Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet Sunscreen | $55

Saks Fifth Avenue, Phoenix

saksfifthavenue.com

Clé de Peau Hydro-Softening Lotion 5.7 oz | $125

Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale

neimanmarcus.com

Davines Rebalancing Scalp Cleansing Treatment | $38

Davines

davines.com

essie Vegan Nail Polish | $12

essie

essie.com

Stay a While

Stylish winter comfort

SERENA & LILY Soho Sateen Bedding King Set | $1,618

SERENA & LILY

serenaandlily.com

Matouk Linen Apron | $125

Matouk

matouk.com

Missoni Yamagata Cushion 60×60 | $580

Missoni

missoni.com

Restoration Hardware Hotel Turkish Towel Bath Sheet | $89

Restoration Hardware, Scottsdale

rh.com

Sferra King Somerset Duvet | $1,612

Valerianne, Scottsdale

valeriannescottsdale.com

Pottery Barn Organic Weighted Blanket 15 lb. | $249

Pottery Barn, various locations

potterybarn.com

Gingerlily Silk Eye Mask | $50

Saks Fifth Avenue, Phoenix

saksfifthavenue.com

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
