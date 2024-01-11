Style Unlocked: Refresh. Reset. Renew.
Ease into New Comfort
Silky, fluffy and irresistible
Jonesy Sleep Robe | $170
Johnny Was, Scottsdale
Max Mara Reversible Satin Robe Coat | $1,890
Max Mara, Scottsdale
Saint Laurent Men Cassandre Tank | $550
Saint Laurent, Scottsdale
Josie Natori Velvet Nightgown | $895
Bergdorf Goodman
Todd Snyder Long Sleeve T-shirt | $78
Todd Snyder
J.Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap | $198
J.Crew, various locations
Love the Skin You’re In
Beauty at first blush
La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift | $785
La Prairie
Drunk Elephant Glow Drops | $38
Sephora, various locations
Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet Sunscreen | $55
Saks Fifth Avenue, Phoenix
Clé de Peau Hydro-Softening Lotion 5.7 oz | $125
Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale
Davines Rebalancing Scalp Cleansing Treatment | $38
Davines
essie Vegan Nail Polish | $12
essie
Stay a While
Stylish winter comfort
SERENA & LILY Soho Sateen Bedding King Set | $1,618
SERENA & LILY
Matouk Linen Apron | $125
Matouk
Missoni Yamagata Cushion 60×60 | $580
Missoni
Restoration Hardware Hotel Turkish Towel Bath Sheet | $89
Restoration Hardware, Scottsdale
Sferra King Somerset Duvet | $1,612
Valerianne, Scottsdale
Pottery Barn Organic Weighted Blanket 15 lb. | $249
Pottery Barn, various locations
Gingerlily Silk Eye Mask | $50
Saks Fifth Avenue, Phoenix