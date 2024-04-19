Charity Spotlight: Finding Their Voice

Organization

SPOT 127 Youth Media Center

Leadership

Senior instructor: Trevor Gahona

Annual Budget

$400,000

Origin

SPOT 127 is a creative hub where young people can learn about broadcasting and storytelling. It was created through a collaboration between the nonprofit Friends of Public Radio Arizona, Rio Salado College and KJZZ 91.5 FM. The Maryvale center opened in 2012, but the program’s roots go back to 2007, when KJZZ started the Teen Radio Project, which sent skilled journalists into local high schools to teach students about radio production and storytelling.

SPOT 127 is the evolution of that project. It’s a place where young people can explore the world of radio, express themselves creatively, and get instruction in digital skills vital for success in today’s economy.

Mission

SPOT 127 Youth Media Center provides digital media mentorship and training through in-school, afterschool and summer boot camp programs for high school students. The program offers in-school workshops at various high schools in the greater Phoenix area.

Most Surprising Thing About the Organization

“The most surprising thing for our students is that the program is made available free of charge,” said SPOT 127 senior instructor Trevor Gahona. With cost not an issue, the award-winning program empowers a diverse range of teens to find their voice and engage with their communities through audio and video storytelling and photography. “We encourage students to explore going to college, or start an entrepreneurial path,” Gahona said.

Along the way, the students develop confidence in their digital media skills — and themselves.

“SPOT 127 really has shifted my career path in a good way; it combined my likeness for art with the skills to back it up. I’m seriously thinking about going and working in an art job now, whereas before, it felt impossible,” said Anderson, a SPOT 127 student.

Program Highlight

On top of the many regional and national awards student productions have won, SPOT 127 offers something else. It is making college a reality for local youth by offering scholarship opportunities for students in its year-round program. These awards to attend any of the Arizona universities or Maricopa Community Colleges have transformed SPOT students’ lives for years. “We have a 99 percent college rate for all students who go through our program,” Gahona said, noting that SPOT students have received over $220,000 in scholarships in the past 10 years.

Recent Challenges

Technology is always changing, which makes it challenging to teach and stay current on tools and technologies. It is also difficult to have a small team that recruits, teaches after school and conducts workshops, Gahona said.

Future

The SPOT 127 team is looking forward to its summer boot camps, which are two intensive weeks of training in digital photography, photo editing, video editing, audio editing, entrepreneurship, journalism and training in the entire Adobe Suite. These hands-on boot camps offer a deep dive into multimedia production, which can mean a couple of weeks of summer fun — or a whole lot more.

“I made friends and found something I want to do as a profession,” said Sylvia, a SPOT 127 student.

To learn more, visit spot127.org.