From the Road: Summer in San Diego

Enjoy new experiences in 2022

San Diego is a quintessential travel destination on the West Coast. With beautiful beaches and stunning architecture, the city is well known for its historic landmarks and fan-favorite travel experiences. But even for the seasoned traveler, there’s always something new to enjoy. Take a look at some of the new experiences San Diego offers in 2022.

Art

Following a five-year renovation, the premier location of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego reopened in La Jolla in April. The expansion project quadrupled the location’s gallery space, which showcases the museum’s beloved body of contemporary artwork.

Courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

Set on the edge of the Pacific, the La Jolla museum not only features fabulous ocean views but also boasts a stunning 4,700-piece collection that has cultivated national and international renown. In addition to expanded galleries, the renovation includes a new publicly accessible art park, new terraces that offer dramatic views of the coast and a distinctly new entrance that provides a more welcoming and clear entry from Prospect and Silverado Streets.

Enjoy the old made new again by visiting the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla. Visit mcasd.org to learn more.

Courtesy of Del Mar Highland Town Center

Food & Drink

San Diego is the craft beer capital of the world and a culinary melting pot of food and flavors. It would, therefore, be impossible to recommend any single restaurant or brewery to encapsulate a trip. However, planning a culinary journey of San Diego has been made easier by the opening of two new outdoor eateries, each offering a mouthwatering variety of local flavors in an inviting setting.

Get a taste of San Diego all in one place at Old Town Urban Market, home to award-winning chefs, up-and-coming artisans, winemakers and more. Try food and beverages from local favorites as you enjoy the incredible Southern California weather. For information, go to oturbanmarket.com.

If you’re traveling farther up the coast, visit the new Sky Deck at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. The Sky Deck hosts nine restaurants, each offering unique culinary creations from around the world, a central cocktail bar, and three of San Diego’s top craft beer and kombucha brands. To learn more, visit delmarhighlandstowncenter.com/skydeck.

Golf

The Loma Club has been a San Diego landmark for more than a century and stands as a gathering place for locals and travelers to have a good time.

Courtesy of the Loma Club

The beautiful nine-hole golf course is a perfect challenge for both seasoned golfers and beginners, and the Loma Club’s newest attraction, Tappers Mini Golf, allows the whole family to join in on the fun. Tappers offers two mini-golf courses perfect for date night, family time or putting practice.

The Loma Club also serves fantastic food and drinks from its new, upscale menu and hosts weekly live music events, making it an awesome spot for non-golfers as well.

Visit thelomaclub.com to learn more.

Date Night

A date night at the San Diego Symphony will be even more romantic at its elegant new outdoor concert venue, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The Symphony began welcoming audiences to its new bayside venue in 2021, and the location has already become an iconic, must-see landmark.

Enjoy a wide range of concert experiences, from orchestral performances to rock concerts, while taking in the beautiful evening air. The summer concert series includes the San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival (June 11-12), performances from Boyz II Men (June 25) and Kool & the Gang (July 4) and even live concert screenings of blockbuster films like “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” Part 1 and Part 2 (July 29-30).

For information, go to theshell.org.

Big Events

Courtesy of San Diego Pride

Celebrate San Diego Pride with the return of the hugely popular Pride Parade, one of the region’s biggest civic events. Pride events will take place throughout the summer in San Diego, including the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, the Pride 5K and the San Diego Pride Festival. To learn more, go to sdpride.org.

Also making a momentous return this year is San Diego Comic-Con, a signature San Diego event with worldwide prestige. This event promises pop-culture nirvana to attendees, who flock to the Con from around the globe.

And the excitement doesn’t end there. Fans can enjoy Comic-Con all year with the opening of the new Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park, which showcases superheroes, anime characters, movies and much more!

For information, visit comic-con.org/cci and comic-con.org/museum.