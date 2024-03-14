Spring into Flats

It’s the most comfortable footwear trend to walk the runways for quite a while, and we’re here for it! The ballet flat — and creative iterations of the old-is-new-again look — is a welcome, comfortable and stylish footwear must-have that I personally hope doesn’t fade away soon. Iconic and sophisticated, designers paired the versatile shoe on the runway last year, and recent 2024 shows indicate the look is here to stay for a bit. Adding color, texture and understated charm to an outfit makes the ballet flat an easy fashion choice that portrays next-level fashion status.

From leather to weave, designers are pumping out a myriad of options to wear into a few seasons. We rounded up our favorites to catapult your shoe game, along with tips on how to wear the comfy, stylish trend.

Dior D-Joy Ballet Flat, $890

Red satin featuring a square toe and white CD resin pearl make the shoe a showstopper. Removable grosgrain straps and soft, foldable heels make this shoe easy to travel with and add to any look. Pair with a maxi dress or skirt, trouser or capri.

dior.com

Theory Ballet Pump in Tortoiseshell Print Leather, $375

The tortoiseshell print and modern block heel make this a versatile option to wear for a formal work look like a shift dress and tights or casually, paired with flowy wide-leg pants. theory.com

Sam Edelman May Ballet Flat, $140

A nod to the popular mesh ballet shoe look, The May flat has a pointed toe and basketweave construction, perfect for warmer temps. Offered in a variety of colors, we love the washed new blue to take us into the summer as an easy option to add to a casual romper or short set. samedelman.com