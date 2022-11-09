Sandwiches Like No Other

There are a lot of sandwich shops across the Valley, but Zookz offers sandwiches that are truly unique. That’s because owner Carole Meyer spent years creating her own custom sandwich maker inspired by her grandmother, resulting in round panini-style sandwiches with crimped edges that resemble flying saucers.

Meyer grew up in North Africa, and food was an important part of her upbringing. “Our household was all about food, with everything made from scratch using fresh ingredients,” she said. “As I traveled as an adult, I was inspired by flavor combinations from different places.”

After moving to Phoenix and working in real estate for many years, Meyer decided to start her own business, creating sandwiches like her grandmother made for her as a child.

Zookz has two locations. The Central and Camelback location opened over six years ago, and the newest location at 32nd Street and Camelback opened in January 2022. “It’s been a very tough year with staffing shortages, equipment supply issues and rising food prices, but I see things starting to improve and our customers have been incredibly supportive,” Meyer said.

Meyer has seen Zookz grow organically with many repeat customers. “It’s great to see customers come back over time and bring their friends and family,” she said. “I’m at one of the restaurants every day, and I enjoy talking to the customers and getting to know them. Many of our staff have been with Zookz for years and have developed great relationships with our customers.”

In addition to the welcoming staff and comfortable atmosphere, customers love Zookz toasted sandwiches featuring fresh and unique ingredients and homemade sauces.

One of Meyer’s favorite sandwiches is the sliced turkey with parmesan cheese, apples, cranberries, almonds and Zookz sweet heat mustard sauce. One of the top sellers includes poached eggs, pork chorizo, avocado, sliced potatoes and Zookz creamy picante buttermilk dressing. A vegetarian favorite features poached eggs, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes and fresh basil.

“Starting this business has been one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life, but it’s been very fun and rewarding,” said Meyer. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Both Zookz locations are open daily for breakfast and lunch.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit zookzsandwiches.com