Pop’s Coffee Creates a Buzz

In 2017, Kimberly Guimarin founded Pop’s Coffee, named for her father. “Coffee brings people together and makes people happy,” she said.

Guimarin was born and raised in Southern Illinois. After college, she lived in Denver and worked as a paralegal and then became a stay-at-home mom.

Guimarin and her family moved to Arizona in 2014 and her husband opened an accounting firm. “We love the weather and the outdoor activities,” she said.

“As my children got older, I wanted a challenge, but I didn’t want to go back to full-time work,” Guimarin said. “With my dad’s connections, I started an online coffee business. I have continued to grow the business as my kids are growing up.”

Pop’s Coffee’s online business has grown through social media and word of mouth and Guimarin has plans to expand the brand into retail, restaurants and health clubs. Popular varieties of Pop’s Coffee include Espresso, Pop’s Premium Blend, Costa Rican and Brazilian Dark. The beans are roasted in small batches and are responsibly sourced from fair trade and sustainable farms around the world.

“People like how smooth our coffee is because of the high quality and low acidity,” Guimarin said. “I’m very proud of it and it fills my heart when people tell me how much they like it.”

In addition to building her business, Guimarin is passionate about supporting the community. Since moving to Arizona nearly a decade ago, Guimarin and her husband have become involved in nonprofits, including serving as co-chairs of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona gala. They also host an annual Kentucky Derby party that raises funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Dare to Dream project focused on treatment and care for children with blood cancer. The event has grown from 30 people to 200. Earlier this year, the family started a charity called Show More Kindness.

“We are blessed with good health and healthy children, and we want to help others,” Guimarin said. “We’ve fallen in love with Arizona, and we can’t imagine not giving back to a place we love so much.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit popspremiumcoffee.com