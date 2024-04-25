Celebrate MOM

“To the world, you are a mother, but to your family, you are the world.” — Unknown

Mother’s Day is around the corner. It’s time to treat yourself and/or those who care and nurture like only a mother can. We’ve rounded up experiences and gift ideas sure to please and pamper the maternal force in your world.

Roll With It

New to the Valley, Body Roll Studio is now open in Scottsdale. Similar to massage — but with a kick, Body Roll is a stationary and contactless workout (said to burn 350+ calories per session) offering muscle tension relief through private machine-based foam roller sessions. More intense than foam rolling at home; think of it as you and the machine. You are in control of areas that need relief by straddling, sitting, adjusting your body on a large cylinder made of wavy, wooden bars that rotate as you lean in, applying pressure to parts of your body to release tension and loosen fascia (connective tissue) where desired. Curtains provide a private experience throughout the 45-minute sessions while monitors guide you into poses to target calves, quads, arms and more. Infrared light adds a touch of heat to enhance the recovery process and stimulate the circulatory system. Memberships are available for those who want to get their roll daily; the Scottsdale studio is offering a single-session introductory roll for $45. bodyrollstudio.com

Fitness Ready

Help Madre look the part for all things active in fitness styles that feel as good as they look. Now open at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Vuori is a performance apparel brand known for fitness wear, including performance joggers, shorts, shirts, leggings and hoodies. The brand’s newest Valley location at Fashion Square features a collection of casual go-anywhere pieces such as trousers, shorts and polos. Drawing from the active coastal California lifestyle, Vuori fabrics have a buttery-soft feel built for movement and a myriad of activities. We love a relaxed jogger for a pulled-together look and the popular daily legging for workouts. Prices vary, most under $100 for bottoms and hoodies. Bonus: The climate-neutral certified brand uses recycled and sustainable materials, a nod toward everyone’s mama, Mother Earth. vuoriclothing.com