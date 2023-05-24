Arizona Is Always a Good Idea

Cottonwood

Nestled in the Verde Valley, Cottonwood is rich with charm, culture and activities. From wineries to an array of dining options, Cottonwood is a good idea for families or adults interested in a small-town feel. Old Town Cottonwood is known for antique shops, boutiques, wine-tasting rooms and great restaurants. If adventure is more your speed, head to the Verde River for kayaking, tubing, swimming and more. And why not combine experiences with the popular Water to Wine tour? This unexpected way to explore the Verde River with a group involves a guided kayak tour down part of the river. No experience is necessary as the water does most of the work, directing you as you float toward a nearby winery while taking in the scenery before hopping out to enjoy sips from the famed Cottonwood wine-growing region. The go-with-the-flow activity takes two hours, tickets run about $190 per person and vary by date. For family fun, Blazin’ M Ranch Western Frontier Town offers a throwback to cowboy days. Picture a Western town atmosphere featuring a saloon, wagon rides and shows. With much to offer and just 90 minutes outside of Phoenix, Cottonwood is one not to miss.