Apply Today for Valley Leadership’s Catalyze Class 4

Valley Leadership is a 45-year-old nonprofit that empowers, leverages and mobilizes leaders to meaningfully impact Arizona’s most pressing issues. Through the program, leaders work hard to address issues strategically, connecting with people working on the frontlines while building effective leadership skills. The organization instills leaders with their 5 Principles of Doing, which are Integrity, Team Mindset, Building Trust, Arizona First, and Driven to Do.

Catalyze, Valley Leadership’s foundational leadership development program, is now accepting applications for its fourth cohort. Catalyze is a six-month learning experience designed to familiarize Arizonans with key statewide issues and prepare them for effective engagement. The program is made up of dynamic virtual learning sessions and in-person social opportunities so participants can connect and build relationships.

“At Valley Leadership, our aim is to cultivate impactful leaders within the Arizona community,” said Paul Komadina, former VL board president and Catalyze alum. “As a graduate of Catalyze Class 1, I’ve witnessed firsthand the intentional and invaluable programming that prepares leaders to drive positive long-term change and strengthen our community.”

Paul Komadina, an Arizona native and Valley Leadership board member, is dedicated to cultivating impactful leadership across the state. Drawing on his own experience as a Catalyze Class 1 graduate, he continues to advocate for Valley Leadership’s mission of empowering individuals to effect change in Arizona.

Throughout the sessions, participants will expand their network and deepen their understanding of Arizona’s challenges, while acquiring valuable skills and experiences. By the end of the program, each participant will develop a commitment and action plan for increased community involvement.

“We embrace a leadership philosophy that prioritizes leadership as action, which requires consistent practice and the ability to be adaptable when addressing our state’s most pressing challenges,” said Dave Brown, CEO of Valley Leadership. “Catalyze is the premier program for leaders committed to shaping sustainable solutions for our state’s many diverse communities.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to join Catalyze Class 4! If you’re eager to collaborate with fellow Arizona leaders and develop a plan for impactful change, discover more about the program today. Watch the recruitment video and sign up for a virtual or in-person information event.

Apply now and embark on your journey to make a difference. For further details on Valley Leadership and its initiatives, visit ValleyLeadership.org.