Oct. 8, 2021

Sipping & Shopping Results in Big Support for Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

PHOTO: Event Co-Chairs Carina Lukas & Rayme Lofgren with Fresh Start Co-Founder Pat Petznick (center)

The Event: Wine, Women & Shoes

The Cause: Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Event Date: September 18, 2021

Location: Chateau Luxe

Event Co-Chairs: Rayme Lofgren & Carina Lukas

Fashion Show Presentation: Dillard’s

Special Décor: Centerpieces were created by elementary school students

Leading Sponsors: JP Morgan Chase & Co, Petsmart and Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars Raised: $350,000

Notable Moment: Meka Allen, Director of Social Work at Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, gave an impassioned speech regarding her initial interaction with the organization as a client seeking assistance. Her heartfelt conversation detailed the many ways in which the team at Fresh Start helped her thrive. And, she announced that she will be earning her Doctorate this fall – an announcement that garnered tremendous applause from the audience.

Photos courtesy of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Chelci Hudson, Stephanie Saccente & Carina Lukas
Top Row: Michelle Kerrick, Cindy Watts, Pat Petznick & Katie Scardello | Front Row: Kim McDonald, Catherine Jacobson & Mary Upchurch
Sam Rosenbach & Marisa Flores Hilyer
The 2021 Shoe Guys
The 2021 Fresh Start Women’s Foundation Auxiliary Board Members
The always popular Wine Pull!

