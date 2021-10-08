Sipping & Shopping Results in Big Support for Fresh Start Women’s Foundation
PHOTO: Event Co-Chairs Carina Lukas & Rayme Lofgren with Fresh Start Co-Founder Pat Petznick (center)
The Event: Wine, Women & Shoes
The Cause: Fresh Start Women’s Foundation
Event Date: September 18, 2021
Location: Chateau Luxe
Event Co-Chairs: Rayme Lofgren & Carina Lukas
Fashion Show Presentation: Dillard’s
Special Décor: Centerpieces were created by elementary school students
Leading Sponsors: JP Morgan Chase & Co, Petsmart and Valley Toyota Dealers
Dollars Raised: $350,000
Notable Moment: Meka Allen, Director of Social Work at Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, gave an impassioned speech regarding her initial interaction with the organization as a client seeking assistance. Her heartfelt conversation detailed the many ways in which the team at Fresh Start helped her thrive. And, she announced that she will be earning her Doctorate this fall – an announcement that garnered tremendous applause from the audience.
Photos courtesy of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation