SanTan Brewing Company Releases ‘Rising Hope IPA’ to Fund Pediatric Cancer Research

In celebration of American Craft Beer Week, SanTan Brewing Company announced its partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure to launch “Rising Hope IPA,” with 100 percent of the proceeds from the new brew donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The Brewing Funds the Cure initiative utilizes the passion and creativity of the brewing industry nationwide to fund the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s critical research to find less toxic, more targeted treatments for children battling cancer. The signature program for Brewing Funds the Cure is the annual release of Rising Hope.

Now in its third year, the program’s goal is to have one brewery in each state produce the iconic Rising Hope IPA. SanTan Brewing Company is the only Arizona brewery to participate in the program this year and residents and visitors can enjoy a hazy IPA exclusively at its downtown Chandler location.

“We’ve been honored to partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to help fund research to find less toxic, more targeted treatments for children battling cancer,” said Gabe Wilson, head brewer with SanTan Brewing Company. “With each Rising Hope IPA sold, we will contribute 100 percent of proceeds to their research and to help kids fight cancer. Our mission is always to create ‘Uncommon Quality for Everyday Occasions,’ but this is a really special occasion for us where we hope to make a difference in the lives of children battling cancer.”

santanbrewing.com