Quick Bites: Tasty Tidings
Photo courtesy of Sippin’ Santa/Randy Schmidt
Tis the season for festive foodie events from family-friendly fun to cocktail celebrations. Here’s where to take out-of-town visitors or enjoy with hometown friends.
- December 17, 3–7 p.m.
- Mix Up, Royal Palms Resort and Spa, Phoenix
The event includes complimentary hot cocoa, live entertainment and a visit with Santa. Specialty cocktails and bites are available for purchase.
- Saturdays and Sundays through December 19, 9–11 a.m.
- Litchfield’s, The Wigwam, Litchfield Park
- $30 per adult, $15 per child
Enjoy a holiday breakfast buffet, crafts and photos with Santa. Reservations are required.
Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill, Scottsdale
The restaurant is transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday décor, festive menu items, weekly appearances from Santa and the Grinch, holiday movies and a toy drive through early January.
- Through December 24
- Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix
The tropical holiday celebration is back with festive décor, collectable barware, bar bites and seasonal sips like Kris Kringle Kolada, White Russian Christmas and Yule Log Grog.
- December 15, 6:30–10 p.m.
- Alborada Village, Phoenix