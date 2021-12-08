Visit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Dec. 8, 2021

Quick Bites: Tasty Tidings

Photo courtesy of Sippin’ Santa/Randy Schmidt

Tis the season for festive foodie events from family-friendly fun to cocktail celebrations. Here’s where to take out-of-town visitors or enjoy with hometown friends.

Kris Kringle and Cocoa

  • December 17, 3–7 p.m. 
  • Mix Up, Royal Palms Resort and Spa, Phoenix

The event includes complimentary hot cocoa, live entertainment and a visit with Santa. Specialty cocktails and bites are available for purchase.  

Breakfast with Santa  

  • Saturdays and Sundays through December 19, 9–11 a.m. 
  • Litchfield’s, The Wigwam, Litchfield Park 
  • $30 per adult, $15 per child 

Enjoy a holiday breakfast buffet, crafts and photos with Santa. Reservations are required. 

Feliz Navidad Cantina

Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill, Scottsdale 

The restaurant is transformed into a winter wonderland with holiday décor, festive menu items, weekly appearances from Santa and the Grinch, holiday movies and a toy drive through early January. 

Sippin’ Santa 

  • Through December 24  
  • Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, Phoenix 

The tropical holiday celebration is back with festive décor, collectable barware, bar bites and seasonal sips like Kris Kringle Kolada, White Russian Christmas and Yule Log Grog.

In the Lane

  • December 15, 6:30–10 p.m.
  • Alborada Village, Phoenix

