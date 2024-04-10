Miracle Mile Deli Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Miracle Mile Deli was founded by Brooklyn native Jack Grodzinsky in 1949 and has been owned and operated by three generations of the family over the last 75 years in various Valley locations. Since 2016, Miracle Mile has been located in central Phoenix and is operated by Jack’s grandson Josh Garcia, vice president of Miracle Mile Deli.

“We are very proud to be celebrating this milestone,” Garcia said. “It is a testament to the quality, consistency and service that we’ve maintained in the Valley for over seven decades. We are extremely grateful to the community for their support and know that we would not be celebrating this 75-year anniversary without our loyal patrons.”

To commemorate its anniversary, Miracle Mile Deli is participating in local nonprofit Southwest Human Development’s Grow a Reader virtual book drive, which helps families foster a love for reading together and improves literacy among young children in Arizona. Throughout the month of May, guests can purchase a Super Reader Salad at the restaurant and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the program.

“As a father and business operator, I understand what an important learning tool books can be, especially for young children,” said Garcia.

Diners can also celebrate Miracle Mile’s 75th anniversary from May 6-11, when they can enjoy a sandwich with a slice of pie for $19.49. The price point is a tribute to the year the restaurant opened.

“Miracle Mile is a memorable place for several generations of families,” Garcia said. “It’s always nice to hear the fun stories that families share with us during their visits, and we look forward to continuing those traditions that our customers have with their loved ones for more generations to come.”

For more information, visit miraclemiledeli.com.