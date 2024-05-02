A Born & Bred Local Makes His Mark on the Valley Dining Scene

Charles Barber Jr. grew up in Arizona and has been in the restaurant business for more than two decades. After spending more than 15 years at Zinc Bistro in Scottsdale, he opened Hush Public House. Barber left Hush to open Aftermath in Phoenix in 2021 with a vision to create an approachable, upscale neighborhood spot with elevated food and exceptional hospitality. In December 2023, he opened Born & Bred in downtown Chandler, followed by Born & Bred in Scottsdale in March 2024. The name references Barber’s upbringing in the East Valley, close to the Chandler restaurant.

“The Chandler restaurant is a unique addition to downtown,” he said. “It’s in a great location where people can enjoy a casual, eclectic dining experience and then visit some of the bars nearby.” Barber describes the Scottsdale restaurant as relaxed and modern, providing an option between bar-driven food and steakhouses in the area.

While each of the three restaurants has a distinct ambiance and unique menu, they all offer a few favorite dishes, including charred Brussels sprouts, the Aftermac macaroni and cheese, and the Aftermath burger made with Arizona grass-fed beef topped with Velveeta and house-made pickles on a Noble Bread bun served with Frites Street fries.

Barber plans to open more restaurants in the future. “Feedback from diners tells us that our hospitality, service and food set us apart,” he said. “I’ve seen the Valley food scene grow over the years and I hope it continues to spread to provide more options to people in different areas.”