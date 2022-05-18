The School of Ballet Arizona and Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras Unite to Showcase ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

The School of Ballet Arizona and the Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras are continuing their partnership with the performance of The Sleeping Beauty from June 3 through 5 at the Madison Center for the Arts. The production celebrates the accomplishments of both organizations and gives audiences a chance to experience a show by the next generation of performing artists in Phoenix.

As they perform the treasured fairy tale, students will showcase a progression in ballet and musical training from intermediate to advanced-level students on the verge of professional careers. The Sleeping Beauty mesmerizes with elaborate choreography, memorable characters and Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score.

“The dedication of these young artists has been on display in the countless hours they have spent rehearsing and training for this production,” said Maria Simonetti, the school director of The School of Ballet Arizona. “The choreography continues to inspire dancers of all ages and is a particular rite of passage for any aspiring young dancer to perform.”

“The creativity, ingenuity and collegiality of the arts will be on display in this production, as over 200 of the most talented dancers and musicians will come together to create this one-of-a-kind experience,” said Matthew Kasper, artistic and general director of The Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras.

Last May was the inaugural collaboration with the School of Ballet Arizona and Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras. They performed Swan Lake at three sold-out performances at Desert Botanical Garden amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.

balletaz.org | pysorchestras.org