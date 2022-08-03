Speaker Series Returns

It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year. In just a couple of months, the Arizona Speaker Series will kick off its fourth season in downtown Phoenix, featuring seven influential people of our time. A diverse collection of eminent leaders, thinkers and innovators will take the stage at Arizona Financial Theatre, providing insight into concepts, topics, personal experiences and more during the popular lecture-based speaker event.

The anticipated unveiling of this year’s carefully chosen speakers list recently took place and is comprised of innovators and scientists, pioneering explorers, humanitarians, renowned journalists and more. The 2022-2023 curated lineup includes Cecile Richards, Dr. Michio Kaku, John Brennan, Annie Leibovitz, Mala Yousafzai, Thomas Friedman and Rob Reiner.

From October through March 2023, the season will be presented both in-person and virtually. During an approximately 90-minute evening featuring prepared remarks and an unedited question/answer session from the guest speaker, attendees are often inspired, entertained and likely learn something new. Many times, attendees find themselves unexpectedly considering a topic from a varying point of view, leading to greater awareness, understanding and community connection. The unique format provides an enjoyable experience as couples, friends, children and knowledge-seeking individuals collectively share time, broadening their horizons during the subscription-based lecture series.

Those wanting to buy tickets are encouraged to join a waitlist as the series sells out every season. The renewal period for existing members has expired and the process is ongoing for the general public interested in purchasing season tickets.

The Arizona Speaker Series is dedicated to providing the highest quality speaker experience in the country. As a four-season ticket holder, I can personally attest that it delivers in a magical way. Don’t miss it!

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit arizonaseries.com.