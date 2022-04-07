Ballet Arizona Presents ‘Juan Gabriel’

See and feel the iconic music of legendary Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel come to life on stage as never before.

Ballet Arizona will celebrate the life and work of the beloved performer with a world-premiere ballet by Ib Andersen, Juan Gabriel, running May 5-8 at Symphony Hall.

Juan Gabriel, known widely as Juanga, was born in 1950 in Parácuaro, Michoacán, Mexico. With a natural talent for writing music and singing, he wrote more than 1,500 songs during the course of his career, released 30 studio albums and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. He received numerous awards and was a six-time Grammy nominee. In 1996, he was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame, and in 2009 was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A legend of the Latin music industry, Juanga was known for his passion, color and vibrancy as a performer. These characteristics are celebrated in Ballet Arizona’s new ballet. Just like his music, this performance will make you want to grab your dancing shoes and sit back to take in his heartbreakingly beautiful lyrics.

Adding to the spectacular music and choreography will be costumes designed by Mexico City-based designer and fashion house, Carla Fernández. Through her designs and work, Fernández strives to preserve and revitalize the textile legacy of indigenous and mestizo communities of Mexico, adding to the authenticity of this performance.

In preparation for the upcoming performance, Ballet Arizona has curated a special playlist of Juan Gabriel hits for you to enjoy at this link.

Purchase tickets today and revel in this celebration of the iconic Juan Gabriel!