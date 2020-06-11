Local Picks for Father’s Day 2020

Yes, today’s the day! Time to take a 15-minute break from your busy Zoom schedule to plan for Dad’s special day on Sunday, June 21.

First, the gift. Has Dad returned to the office? Let’s make sure he’s looking snappy thanks to local Dad-preneurs. Tough Apparel was created in 2016 by two Mesa dads who grew tired of having their work clothes ruined by juice boxes and baby spit-up (true story!). Their first product was Tough Ties — durable, washable neckties that can withstand the elements of family life. Their site is filled with practical and fun ties, socks, belts and even masks that will give you a giggle (think Tiger King!). ToughApparel.com

Does Dad enjoy craft cocktails? Well, our friends to the north at Page Springs Cellars have something special in store (and ready to ship). Turns out the winemaker’s brother had started distilling small-batch spirits in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Page Springs is now an exclusive distributor here in Arizona. Vitae Spirits has introduced 11 different rums, gins and liqueurs for the connoisseur in your life. And, if you’re up for a day trip, you can add a trip to the Page Springs tasting room to your summer plans! shop.pagespringscellars.com/Shop/Vitae-Spirits

What to get the dad who has everything? Phat Scooters has the ultimate toy to help make trips to the store and the golf course a blast. The Tempe-based company was founded by three friends who wanted to create a fun and easy way to get around their neighborhoods. The result is an electric scooter with performance and durability that is customizable, from the colors to the design. The golf scooter will make Dad the envy of the course! PhatScooters.com

And what about your plans for the big day? From breakfast to an indoor feast, these local restaurants have you covered. Just don’t forget to order ahead.

Miracle Mile Deli – Photo courtesy of Joanie Simon Media

Miracle Mile Deli (Phoenix) is packing up the perfect Breakfast in Bed package this year. Bagels, whipped cream cheese, Nova smoked salmon with capers, tomato, cucumbers and sides of fresh fruit and yogurt & granola. This is not on the regular menu so make sure to order for pick-up on Sat., June 20. 602-776-0992 or check out their regular menu at MiracleMileDeli.com.

Daily Dose (Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe locations) has rolled out three amazing brunch items for dine-in or take-out for the entire week of Father’s Day. Check out the Pork Chop & Eggs with peppercorn gravy, the Chilaquiles Benedict with chorizo and hollandaise or the Cinnamon Churro Belgian Waffle with bourbon caramel syrup from June 15-21. Their amazing Bloody Marys & mimosas are also available, just don’t forget to schedule nap time after! DailyDoseGrill.com

Los Sombreros (South Scottsdale and Central Phoenix) has the perfect solution for the at-home family gathering: the Grill-at-Home Kit for Dads. For $50, you can host your crew with an amazing spread: marinated flat iron steaks, marinated bone-in chicken breasts, a tomato & Oaxaca cheese salad kit, rice, beans, tortillas, shredded cheese and a 32 oz. growler of Dad’s choice of beer. And, you may want to add a Steve-A-Rita or two to your order. Order ahead at LosSombreros.com.

Happy Father’s Day from Frontdoors Media!