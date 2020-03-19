Sunny 15th Annual Garden Tea Shines for Circle the City

Sandra Smith, Mary Ellen Burke & Nancy Korte

The Event: 15th Annual Garden Tea & Silent Auction Fundraiser

The Cause: Circle the City

Garden Tea Chair: Sandra Smith

Garden Tea Sponsors: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, Osborn Maledon, Hospice of the Valley, Dignity Health and Mayo Clinic

Event Date: March 7, 2020

Venue: Franciscan Renewal Center

Program Highlights: Speakers Marion Kelly of Mayo Clinic, Lin Sue Cooney of Hospice of the Valley and Sister Adele O’Sullivan presented a beautiful program filled with hope and the importance of caring for those in need.

Photo Credit: Ann D’Amico

Sister Adele O’Sullivan, CSJ, MD & Lin Sue Cooney

Leslie Lindquist, Linda Ross & Heidi Ward

Margaret Licosati & Pat Wilson

Rosie Tallabas & Ursula Strephans

Georgia Musgrave, Tom Freeze & Colleen Neese

The lovely settings for tea