Sunny 15th Annual Garden Tea Shines for Circle the City
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 19, 2020
The Event: 15th Annual Garden Tea & Silent Auction Fundraiser
The Cause: Circle the City
Garden Tea Chair: Sandra Smith
Garden Tea Sponsors: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, Osborn Maledon, Hospice of the Valley, Dignity Health and Mayo Clinic
Event Date: March 7, 2020
Venue: Franciscan Renewal Center
Program Highlights: Speakers Marion Kelly of Mayo Clinic, Lin Sue Cooney of Hospice of the Valley and Sister Adele O’Sullivan presented a beautiful program filled with hope and the importance of caring for those in need.
Photo Credit: Ann D’Amico