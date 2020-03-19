‘Day of Hope’ Brings Families Together at Cancer Support Community Campus

Posted By on March 19, 2020

The Event: The Day of Hope Spring Carnival

The Cause: Cancer Support Community Arizona

Presenting Sponsor: Chas Roberts

Event Date: February 29, 2020

Venue: Cancer Support Community Arizona

Entertainment: Families enjoyed live music, crafts, food trucks, kid’s zone and much more.

Notable fact: This event was free to anyone who has been impacted by cancer.

Photo Credit: Yannick Apers

Bob Shank
Fun with Arts & Crafts
×