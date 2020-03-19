Don't miss
- COVID-19 Nonprofit Organization & Event UpdatesPosted 2 hours ago
- Fiesta Bowl Donations Easing Strain on Local FamiliesPosted 2 hours ago
- Tempe Resources for Low-Income Households Available in Response to COVID-19Posted 5 hours ago
- Birt’s Bistro in Surprise the First Arizona Eatery to Offer “Dementia-Friendly” DiningPosted 1 day ago
- Paz de Cristo Introduces Grab ‘N Go DinnersPosted 1 day ago
- National Community Service Agency Awards Experience Matters Nearly $100,000 to Expand Senior Volunteer Opportunities in Maricopa CountyPosted 1 day ago
‘Day of Hope’ Brings Families Together at Cancer Support Community Campus
Posted By Frontdoors Media on March 19, 2020
The Event: The Day of Hope Spring Carnival
The Cause: Cancer Support Community Arizona
Presenting Sponsor: Chas Roberts
Event Date: February 29, 2020
Venue: Cancer Support Community Arizona
Entertainment: Families enjoyed live music, crafts, food trucks, kid’s zone and much more.
Notable fact: This event was free to anyone who has been impacted by cancer.
Photo Credit: Yannick Apers