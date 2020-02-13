Don't miss
Russo and Steele Gala features 9 Chefs in support of Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Posted By Frontdoors Media on February 13, 2020
The Event: RS Gala
The Cause: Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Event Chairs: Drew & Josephine Alcazar
The Chefs: Eddie Matney (Forest Highlands Golf Club), Beau MacMillan (Elements at Sanctuary), Justin Beckett (Beckett’s Table & Southern Rail), James Porter (Terra Farm & Manor), Marcellino Verizio (Marcellino Restorante), Pedro Loza (Volanti), Ryan McBride (Dorian), Todd Williams (Put a Fork in It Catering), Nick Ambeliotis (Mediterra Bakery) and Rick Boyer (The Phoenician)
Event Date: January 15, 2020
Venue: Russo & Steele Automobile Auction Tent
Entertainment: Diana Lee, Alice Tatum & Brian Page
Photo Credit: Russo and Steele