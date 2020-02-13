Russo and Steele Gala features 9 Chefs in support of Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Posted By on February 13, 2020

The Event: RS Gala

The Cause: Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Event Chairs: Drew & Josephine Alcazar

The Chefs: Eddie Matney (Forest Highlands Golf Club), Beau MacMillan (Elements at Sanctuary), Justin Beckett (Beckett’s Table & Southern Rail), James Porter (Terra Farm & Manor), Marcellino Verizio (Marcellino Restorante), Pedro Loza (Volanti), Ryan McBride (Dorian), Todd Williams (Put a Fork in It Catering), Nick Ambeliotis (Mediterra Bakery) and Rick Boyer (The Phoenician)

Event Date: January 15, 2020

Venue: Russo & Steele Automobile Auction Tent

Entertainment: Diana Lee, Alice Tatum & Brian Page

Photo Credit: Russo and Steele

Chef Eddie Matney with Drew Alcazar
Chef Justin Beckett
Nick Ambeliotis and Dino Koulouris of Mediterra Bakery
Roasted Scallops by Chef Rick Boyer of The Phoenician
Paella by Chef Pedro Loza of Volanti
1956 Porsche 356
The 2020 Russo & Steele Gala
