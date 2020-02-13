Color was Everywhere for the World Premiere of Riders of the Purple Sage Documentary

Posted By on February 13, 2020
The Artistic Team behind Riders of the Purple Sage, The Making of a Western Opera

The Event: World Premiere of Riders of the Purple Sage, The Making of a Western Opera

Honorary Chairs: Billie Jo & Judd Herberger

Event Host: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

Partners: Quantum Leap Productions & Arizona Opera

Featured Sponsor: Castle Hot Springs

Event Date: February 5, 2020

Venue: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Notable Moment: The film by Kristin Atwell Ford captured the incredible story about composer Craig Bohmler, librettist Steve Mark Kohn, artist Ed Mell and stage director Fenlon Lamb’s adventure to create the Riders of the Purple Sage opera based on the novel by Zane Grey and it’s journey to being mounted by the Arizona Opera in 2017.

Photo Credit: Jillian Rivera Photography

Kristin Atwell Ford & Dennis Ford
Judd & Billie Jo Herberger
Jim & Sandy Bruner
Historian Marshall Trimble with Members of the Cowgirls Historical Foundation
Lattie & Elva Coor
Linda Herold, Marty Bell & Kate Specter
Randy & Carol Schilling
Jennifer & Charles Sands with the Guests for the Premiere
