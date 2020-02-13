- Wine Down at Tomaso’s Italian KitchenPosted 19 hours ago
- Quick Bites: What’s New for Devour Week 2020?Posted 1 week ago
- Michelle McGinty Named Board President of Valley Leadership As Organization Completes Two-Year TransitionPosted 2 weeks ago
- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 3 weeks ago
- AZ Apparel Foundation Awards 6 Local Designers ‘Designer in Residence’ Scholarship OpportunitiesPosted 3 weeks ago
- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 4 weeks ago
Color was Everywhere for the World Premiere of Riders of the Purple Sage Documentary
The Event: World Premiere of Riders of the Purple Sage, The Making of a Western Opera
Honorary Chairs: Billie Jo & Judd Herberger
Event Host: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Partners: Quantum Leap Productions & Arizona Opera
Featured Sponsor: Castle Hot Springs
Event Date: February 5, 2020
Venue: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Notable Moment: The film by Kristin Atwell Ford captured the incredible story about composer Craig Bohmler, librettist Steve Mark Kohn, artist Ed Mell and stage director Fenlon Lamb’s adventure to create the Riders of the Purple Sage opera based on the novel by Zane Grey and it’s journey to being mounted by the Arizona Opera in 2017.
Photo Credit: Jillian Rivera Photography