- New Pathways for Youth Lands More Than $1 Million in Investment From 5 Philanthropic PartnersPosted 5 hours ago
- AZ Apparel Foundation Awards 6 Local Designers ‘Designer in Residence’ Scholarship OpportunitiesPosted 1 day ago
- Scottsdale Musical Theater Company Moves Performances to Scottsdale Center for the Performing ArtsPosted 1 week ago
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, East Valley Merge, Expanding Reach & CapabilitiesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Quick Bites: Chef Charles Wiley Hosts Cooking Demo SeriesPosted 2 weeks ago
- The Phoenix Symphony Selects Suzanne Wilson as New President & CEOPosted 3 weeks ago
DanceSport Education Masquerade Ball Celebrates “We are the World” Theme
The Event: 9th Annual Masquerade Ball
The Cause: DanceSport Education – Bringing Ballroom Dancing to Arizona’s Children and Youth
Gala Co-Hosts: Inna Berlizyeva & Artem Plakhotnyi
Special Guests: Honorary Guest – Champion Ballroom Dancer Paul Holmes & Keynote Speaker – Diana Diaz-Harrison, CEO of Arizona Autism Charter Schools
Event Date: December 8, 2019
Venue: Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch
Program Highlights: For the first time, guests were treated to a kid-only ballroom dance theater production titled “We are the World”, that included an unprecedented participation of students from Arizona Autism Charter Schools in additional to performances by Imperial Ballroom’s world-class professionals and top students from the studio.
Photos courtesy of DanceSport Education