DanceSport Education Masquerade Ball Celebrates “We are the World” Theme

Oleh Teleha & Michelle Brecker, Egor Abashkin & Rbecce Jowers, Artem Plakhotny & Inna Baerlizyeva, Donovan Dominguez & Rose Dimov and Ivam Khudolyi & Alisa Selezneva

The Event: 9th Annual Masquerade Ball

The Cause: DanceSport Education – Bringing Ballroom Dancing to Arizona’s Children and Youth

Gala Co-Hosts: Inna Berlizyeva & Artem Plakhotnyi

Special Guests: Honorary Guest – Champion Ballroom Dancer Paul Holmes & Keynote Speaker – Diana Diaz-Harrison, CEO of Arizona Autism Charter Schools

Event Date: December 8, 2019

Venue: Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Program Highlights: For the first time, guests were treated to a kid-only ballroom dance theater production titled “We are the World”, that included an unprecedented participation of students from Arizona Autism Charter Schools in additional to performances by Imperial Ballroom’s world-class professionals and top students from the studio.

Diana Diaz-Harrison, Ron Harrison & Sofia Harrison

Audria Mitchell & Peter Perzu

The 2019 Masquerade Ball Kids Production