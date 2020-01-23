DanceSport Education Masquerade Ball Celebrates “We are the World” Theme

Share
Posted By on January 23, 2020
Oleh Teleha & Michelle Brecker, Egor Abashkin & Rbecce Jowers, Artem Plakhotny & Inna Baerlizyeva, Donovan Dominguez & Rose Dimov and Ivam Khudolyi & Alisa Selezneva

The Event: 9th Annual Masquerade Ball

The Cause: DanceSport Education – Bringing Ballroom Dancing to Arizona’s Children and Youth

Gala Co-Hosts: Inna Berlizyeva & Artem Plakhotnyi

Special Guests: Honorary Guest – Champion Ballroom Dancer Paul Holmes & Keynote Speaker – Diana Diaz-Harrison, CEO of Arizona Autism Charter Schools

Event Date: December 8, 2019

Venue: Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Program Highlights: For the first time, guests were treated to a kid-only ballroom dance theater production titled “We are the World”, that included an unprecedented participation of students from Arizona Autism Charter Schools in additional to performances by Imperial Ballroom’s world-class professionals and top students from the studio.

Photos courtesy of DanceSport Education

Diana Diaz-Harrison, Ron Harrison & Sofia Harrison
Audria Mitchell & Peter Perzu
The 2019 Masquerade Ball Kids Production
The Imperial Ballroom Star Team
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×