UMOM Supporters Go Country at Annual Gala
The Event: 10th Annual Buckles and Bangles Gala
The Cause: UMOM New Day Centers
Event Co-Chairs: Pam Mullenbach, Lisa Portigal & Liz Shabaker
Event Honorees: Andy & Lucy McCain – Heart for the Homeless Award // Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona – 5-Star Corporate Partner Award // Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona – Community Partner Award
Title Sponsor: Nationwide
Event Date: October 25, 2019
Venue: Westin Kierland Resort and Spa in Scottsdale
Entertainment: The Mogollon Band
Dollars raised: $687,000
Special Greeters: Guests donned their best Western attire and were greeted by volunteer teens and their moms from National Charity League offering a special $100 raffle. The receipt for your purchase was a cool t-shirt that says “I’m Busy Ending Homelessness”.
Photo Credit: UMOM