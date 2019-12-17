Christmas Trees, Please! Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Accepting Holiday Donations

Bears, mountain lions and other animals spending the holiday season at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center will get a little extra holiday cheer this year thanks to some generous donations from local animal lovers.

The Scottsdale-based center is currently accepting donations of undecorated, unsprayed and untreated Christmas trees that will help resident animals and staff members feel more at home over the holidays. At the moment, the center houses more than 350 animals including foxes, porcupines, coyotes, bobcats, owls and hawks, among others, and many of them enjoy and benefit from the shelter and privacy the trees provide.

“Our animals love the Christmas trees to play with and enjoy,” said Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Executive Director and Founder Linda Searles. “The donations of fresh trees always bring our animals and staff some holiday cheer.”

In addition to Christmas tree donations, the center is also on the hunt for donated equipment, including a forklift, chainsaws, generators and storage containers. It also accepts and appreciates donations of veterinary equipment and related supplies.

“The holiday season is very important to our fundraising and budgets,” Searles said. “We appreciate any and all community support for our efforts to save wild animals ‘one life at a time’.”

SouthwestWildlife.org