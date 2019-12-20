100 Native American Artisans To Share Wares at 28th Annual Litchfield Park Gathering

Musician Gabriel Ayala performing at last year’s event.

The colorful, innovative works of some of the nation’s top Native American artists will be on full display when the 28th Annual Litchfield Park Gathering touches down in the center of town from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11 and 12, 2020.

This free-to-attend event, presented by the city of Litchfield Park, gives guests a chance to check out the work of more than 100 Native American artists while celebrating Native American heritage through demonstrations, presentations and educational efforts, among other opportunities. Artist booths will line Old Litchfield Road south of Wigwam Blvd., and attendees can also find artwork displayed on the nearby gazebo lawn and on the lawn of the Litchfield Park Library.

As far as the art available for viewing and purchase, expect a diverse range of mediums, from beadwork, jewelry and clothing to paintings, rock and sand art, apparel and more. While shopping, enjoy the sounds of Native American musicians and entertainers, among them classical guitarist and recording artist Gabriel Ayala, of Tucson, among others. The documentary “Native Art Now” will also play on loop throughout the festivities, giving guests an opportunity to examine the evolution of Native contemporary art over the course of the last quarter-century.

LitchfieldParkGathering.com