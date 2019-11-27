Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald Keynotes 17th Annual Heroes Luncheon

Posted By on November 27, 2019
Peter MacDonald

The Event: 17th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

The Cause: Veterans Medical Leadership Council

Honorary Luncheon Chairman: Jay Curtis

2019 Honorees:
– Gino Mei, U.S. Army / World War II Veteran
– Robert Rankin, U.S. Navy / Korean War Veteran
– Martha Kuhns, U.S. Army / Vietnam War Veteran
– Ronaldo Gonzalez, U.S. Marine Corp / Cold War Veteran
– Dan Tamburich, U.S. Air Force / War on Terror Veteran

Presenting Sponsor: GlobalMed

Gold Star Sponsors: BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona, TriWest and USAA

Event Date: November 8, 2019

Venue: Arizona Biltmore

Quote from the Heart: “This event each year provides the opportunity to honor and celebrate our Veterans and military service members who have and continue to “stand in the gap” defending our liberty and freedom,” said Sam Young, VMLC President.

Photo Credit: VMLC

Joel Barthelemy
Sam Young & Mike Broomhead
Betty McRae & Linda Lundberg
Nora & Gino Mei
Trisha Anthony & Rita Brock-Perini
Denise Brittain with members of the Arizona Historical Society Cowgirls
Ken Kocialski, Tarasa Haase, George Bliss & Dave Barnes
Paul & Adrienne Morell with Gordon James
April Manchester
