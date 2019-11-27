- Forrest Anderson Plumbing and A/C Donates Van to Living Hope CentersPosted 1 day ago
- ASU, Be a Leader Foundation Secure $8.7 Million Grant From Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationPosted 1 day ago
- ‘Canning’ Skirts for a Cause: Xavier College Preparatory Effort Nets Nearly 280,000 CansPosted 1 week ago
- Sojourner Center Spearheading Maricopa County Collaborative on Concussions in Domestic ViolencePosted 2 weeks ago
- Phoenix Rising Teams With Ability360 As Official Power Soccer Program PartnerPosted 3 weeks ago
- Nominations Open for Revamped Governor’s Arts AwardsPosted 3 weeks ago
Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald Keynotes 17th Annual Heroes Luncheon
The Event: 17th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon
The Cause: Veterans Medical Leadership Council
Honorary Luncheon Chairman: Jay Curtis
2019 Honorees:
– Gino Mei, U.S. Army / World War II Veteran
– Robert Rankin, U.S. Navy / Korean War Veteran
– Martha Kuhns, U.S. Army / Vietnam War Veteran
– Ronaldo Gonzalez, U.S. Marine Corp / Cold War Veteran
– Dan Tamburich, U.S. Air Force / War on Terror Veteran
Presenting Sponsor: GlobalMed
Gold Star Sponsors: BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona, TriWest and USAA
Event Date: November 8, 2019
Venue: Arizona Biltmore
Quote from the Heart: “This event each year provides the opportunity to honor and celebrate our Veterans and military service members who have and continue to “stand in the gap” defending our liberty and freedom,” said Sam Young, VMLC President.
Photo Credit: VMLC