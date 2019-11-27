Navajo Code Talker Peter MacDonald Keynotes 17th Annual Heroes Luncheon

Peter MacDonald

The Event: 17th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

The Cause: Veterans Medical Leadership Council

Honorary Luncheon Chairman: Jay Curtis

2019 Honorees:

– Gino Mei, U.S. Army / World War II Veteran

– Robert Rankin, U.S. Navy / Korean War Veteran

– Martha Kuhns, U.S. Army / Vietnam War Veteran

– Ronaldo Gonzalez, U.S. Marine Corp / Cold War Veteran

– Dan Tamburich, U.S. Air Force / War on Terror Veteran

Presenting Sponsor: GlobalMed

Gold Star Sponsors: BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona, TriWest and USAA

Event Date: November 8, 2019

Venue: Arizona Biltmore

Quote from the Heart: “This event each year provides the opportunity to honor and celebrate our Veterans and military service members who have and continue to “stand in the gap” defending our liberty and freedom,” said Sam Young, VMLC President.

Photo Credit: VMLC

Joel Barthelemy

Sam Young & Mike Broomhead

Betty McRae & Linda Lundberg

Nora & Gino Mei

Trisha Anthony & Rita Brock-Perini

Denise Brittain with members of the Arizona Historical Society Cowgirls

Ken Kocialski, Tarasa Haase, George Bliss & Dave Barnes

Paul & Adrienne Morell with Gordon James