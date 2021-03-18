Xavier Athletic Director Named to National Hall of Fame

Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM

Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM, has been named to the National Interscholastic Athletic Administration Hall of Fame. She joins eight other Hall of Famers — and is the second Arizonan — to receive this national honor. Sister Lynn has served as Xavier’s athletic director for 44 years and has coached and inspired thousands of students. “This is a well-deserved honor for a woman who has made an impact locally and nationally in the area of equality and expansion of women’s sports,” said Xavier president, Sister Joan Fitzgerald, BVM.

The NIAAA Hall of Fame was created to honor retired athletic administrators who had exemplary careers in athletic administration prior to, as well as after, the formation of the NIAAA. However, an exception was made for Sister Lynn as she is not yet retired.Selection to the NIAAA Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame is a four-step process including nomination, screening by the Hall of Fame Screening Committee, rating by the NIAAA Selection Committee and selection by the NIAAA board of directors.

The formal induction ceremony will take place on Dec. 14 in Denver.

