Whitney Silence Named Homeward Bound CEO

Whitney Silence

Homeward Bound’s Board of Directors has appointed Whitney Silence as acting Chief Executive Officer.

Silence previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer with Homeward Bound.

“During this time of community transformation, our organization is excited to welcome a visionary leader,” said Julie Friedly, Homeward Bound’s Board of Directors Chairwoman. “I believe Whitney will inspire others and utilize her vast skill set to take us to the next level.”

Silence has worked in the nonprofit and community space for more than 11 years. She joined Homeward Bound in 2014 with a knowledge of fundraising, business operations, program building, and management.

In her time with the organization, she’s diversified funding, created meaningful partnerships and implemented system efficiencies. Under her direction, Homeward Bound has shifted and expanded its programs to be more inclusive to all versions of the word family.

“Homeward Bound is one of those rare organizations that has the power to break the cycle of poverty. I am incredibly honored to have been chosen to lead the charge,” Silence said. “The opportunities ahead for this organization excite me, and I know this is the team for the job. We will be innovative; we will be progressive, and we will continue to lift our community. I truly believe in a Valley where every family has a home.”

homewardboundaz.org