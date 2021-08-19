Vitalyst Health Foundation Announces $180,000 in Grants

Southwest Folklife Alliance, a recipient of one of the Spark Grants, presenting a project that informed the research for this year’s grant. Photo credit: Cait NiSiomon

Vitalyst Health Foundation has announced this year’s Spark Grants. Designed to support organizations with a desire to affect change in their communities, nine $20,000 grants were awarded to Arizona organizations to support their missions.

The 2021 Spark Grant recipients are: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Consortium, Arizona Advocacy Network, Arizona Center for African American Resources, Arizona Family Health Partnership, Black Lives Matter PHX Metro, Black Mothers Forum, Cihuapactli Collective, Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth, and Southwest Folklife Alliance.

“Spark Grants provide time and funding for partners to come up with solutions to community challenges,” said Melanie Mitros, Vitalyst’s director of strategic community partnerships. “In only the second year of Spark Grants, we are thrilled to be learning from the successes of last year, and we believe the projects this year have the opportunity to improve health throughout Arizona.”

These grants are the latest round of financial support that Vitalyst has provided to local organizations, totaling more than $100 million since 1996.

