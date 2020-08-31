- PANDA Gives $5 Million to Steele Children’s Research Center Honoring Dr. GhishanPosted 5 hours ago
Vision 2 Victory Event benefits Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Experience
The Event: Vision 2 Victory
The Cause: Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Experience
Event Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020
The Mission: Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Experience (PWEE) is an award-winning nonprofit created to mentor, coach and educate women of all ages and ethnicities in a supportive, empowering, environment. Event proceeds will provide college scholarships to underprivileged young women in Arizona.
Top Tier Sponsor: Arizona Community Foundation
Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
From the Founder: “It was a day of empowering, equipping, encouraging, and elevating women who descended upon Arizona from around the country to get inspiration from Lisa Nichols and our other presenters. From the beautiful venue to the dynamic speakers, this experience was so needed during all the uncertainty in the world today.” — Sharise L. Erby-Castle, PWEE founder.
Photo Credit: OD Harris Media