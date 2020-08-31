Vision 2 Victory Event benefits Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Experience

Lisa Nichols, New York Times Best-selling author, served as the keynote speaker for PWEE 2020

The Event: Vision 2 Victory

The Cause: Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Experience

Event Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020

The Mission: Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Experience (PWEE) is an award-winning nonprofit created to mentor, coach and educate women of all ages and ethnicities in a supportive, empowering, environment. Event proceeds will provide college scholarships to underprivileged young women in Arizona.

Top Tier Sponsor: Arizona Community Foundation

Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

From the Founder: “It was a day of empowering, equipping, encouraging, and elevating women who descended upon Arizona from around the country to get inspiration from Lisa Nichols and our other presenters. From the beautiful venue to the dynamic speakers, this experience was so needed during all the uncertainty in the world today.” — Sharise L. Erby-Castle, PWEE founder.

Photo Credit: OD Harris Media