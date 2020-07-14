Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Welcomes New Vice President of Programs, Announces New Staff

Stacey Easterling

Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust selected Stacey Easterling as its Vice President of Programs.

Easterling’s philanthropic and community-based leadership experience spans national, state, and local levels and she has a deep expertise in the areas of health and aging. She received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and her master’s in public health from the University of Michigan.

“Stacey brings a depth of experience in community building and cross-sector philanthropic partnerships,” said Mary Jane Rynd, president and CEO of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. “Her expertise and innate ability to turn complex problems and community need into promising, effective outcomes will be transformational for Piper Trust as we enter this next decade.”

Most recently, Easterling served as the Vice President of Program for the Missouri Foundation for Health where she directed strategic and operational leadership for grantmaking.

Emily Mead

Piper Trust is also welcoming Emily Mead as Program Officer who is co-managing the Trust’s responsive education, health, and human services grantmaking portfolios.

Mead joined the Trust on March 31 and immediately launched into intense work assisting with the Trust’s emergency grantmaking response to the COVID-19 health crisis. She has more than 10 years of experience leading nonprofit programming and development, most recently serving as Senior Program Manager for the Institute for Sustainable Communities; she was also the Director of Community Partnerships for Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). Mead received her master’s degree in public administration from Arizona State University.

pipertrust.org