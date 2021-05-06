‘Vino con Stelle’ Dazzled Under the Stars, Raised $750K for Gateway for Cancer Research

The all-star entertainment line-up: Justin Guarini, hosts Mr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Pia Toscano, Loren Allred & William Joseph – photo credit: Bob & Dawn Davis Photography & Design

The Event: Vino con Stelle benefiting Gateway for Cancer Research

Leadership in Cancer Advocacy Award: Larry Fitzgerald

Premier Sponsors: Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Vibrantdoc and Dr. Stacie and Richard Stephenson

Entertainment: Justin Guarini (American Idol), Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman), Pia Toscano (American Idol) and William Joseph

Event Date: April 23, 2021

Venue: Royal Palms Resort and Spa

Dollars Raised: $750,000

Notable Moments: The black-tie event held in the garden setting at the Royal Palms Resort featured an incredible live auction led by Yves Rojas. One-of-a-kind items items included a VIP tasting trip to Napa Valley with Mark Tarbell, a stay and tour of the Charles Krug Estate in Napa Valley donated by the Mondavi Sisters and an incredible get-away to the Virgin Islands and stay at the private “Villa Celebration” and time aboard the “Celebration” yacht courtesy of Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J Stephenson which sold for $75,000!

Susie Wesley, Lee Courtney, Jennifer Moser, Molly Stockley & McKenna Wesley – photo credit: Courtney Lively Photography

Amanda & Dana Garmany with Niki & Mark Tarbell – photo credit: Courtney Lively Photography

Cassandra Ravenhill, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Christine Avanti Fischer – photo credit: Bob & Dawn Davis Photography & Design

Jenna & William Joseph, Kristen Lund, Tawnya Bond with Ivy Ciolli – photo credit: Courtney Lively Photography

Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Honoree Larry Fitzgerald & Mr. Richard J Stephenson – photo credit: Bob & Dawn Davis Photography & Design

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Sid Muhkerjee – photo credit: Bob & Dawn Davis Photography & Design

Giovanna Mondavi, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Alycia Mondavi – photo courtesy of Bob & Dawn Davis Photography & Design