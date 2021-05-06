- Three Moms Leading From the HeartPosted 2 hours ago
‘Vino con Stelle’ Dazzled Under the Stars, Raised $750K for Gateway for Cancer Research
The Event: Vino con Stelle benefiting Gateway for Cancer Research
Leadership in Cancer Advocacy Award: Larry Fitzgerald
Premier Sponsors: Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Vibrantdoc and Dr. Stacie and Richard Stephenson
Entertainment: Justin Guarini (American Idol), Loren Allred (The Greatest Showman), Pia Toscano (American Idol) and William Joseph
Event Date: April 23, 2021
Venue: Royal Palms Resort and Spa
Dollars Raised: $750,000
Notable Moments: The black-tie event held in the garden setting at the Royal Palms Resort featured an incredible live auction led by Yves Rojas. One-of-a-kind items items included a VIP tasting trip to Napa Valley with Mark Tarbell, a stay and tour of the Charles Krug Estate in Napa Valley donated by the Mondavi Sisters and an incredible get-away to the Virgin Islands and stay at the private “Villa Celebration” and time aboard the “Celebration” yacht courtesy of Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard J Stephenson which sold for $75,000!