Veterans Medical Leadership Council Honors 6 Incredible Military Heroes

Bob Glovitz, Cheryl Campbell & Sam Young

The Event: VMLC Heroes Patriotic Virtual Luncheon

The Cause: Veterans Medical Leadership Council

Event Date: November 5, 2020

Title Sponsor: GlobalMed

Event Chairman: George Bliss

Honorary Event Chairman: Glenn Kasprzyk of American Medical Response

2020 Honorees: Roger Engelbrecht, U.S. Navy – World War II / Frank (Joel) Miller, U.S. Air Force – Korea / Billy Lamar Ward, U.S. Army – Vietnam / Lynn Bennet, U.S. Naval Reserve – Cold War / Ezgar “EZ” Del Real, U.S. Marine Corps – Operation Iraqi Freedom (Iraq) / Scott Ford, U.S. Army – Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan)

Tom Browning Community Heroes Award: Molly Stockley on behalf of Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Notable Moment: Keynote speaker, Charles Plumb, Captain USN (Ret.), who was a 6-year POW in Vietnam, shared his incredible story and the lessons he learned about dealing with uncertainty.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.

Photos Courtesy of VMLC

Honoree Billy Lamar Ward

Honoree Lynn Bennett

Honoree Roger Engelbrecht

Honoree Scott Ford

VMLC President Tom Eisiminger during filming