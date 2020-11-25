- Bank of America Names Teach For America and Human Services Campus 2020 Neighborhood BuildersPosted 1 week ago
Veterans Medical Leadership Council Honors 6 Incredible Military Heroes
The Event: VMLC Heroes Patriotic Virtual Luncheon
The Cause: Veterans Medical Leadership Council
Event Date: November 5, 2020
Title Sponsor: GlobalMed
Event Chairman: George Bliss
Honorary Event Chairman: Glenn Kasprzyk of American Medical Response
2020 Honorees: Roger Engelbrecht, U.S. Navy – World War II / Frank (Joel) Miller, U.S. Air Force – Korea / Billy Lamar Ward, U.S. Army – Vietnam / Lynn Bennet, U.S. Naval Reserve – Cold War / Ezgar “EZ” Del Real, U.S. Marine Corps – Operation Iraqi Freedom (Iraq) / Scott Ford, U.S. Army – Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan)
Tom Browning Community Heroes Award: Molly Stockley on behalf of Cancer Treatment Centers of America
Notable Moment: Keynote speaker, Charles Plumb, Captain USN (Ret.), who was a 6-year POW in Vietnam, shared his incredible story and the lessons he learned about dealing with uncertainty.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please click here.
