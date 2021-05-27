Veterans Heritage Project Virtual Parade & Benefit Nets $78,000

In April, Veterans Heritage Project (VHP) hosted HONOR ROLL, an in-person parade and virtual benefit to honor veteran participants, celebrate VHP program students and raise funds for the continued growth of the after-school program.

Veterans whose stories were captured and published by students in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the nonprofit’s hardbound book, Since You Asked, were invited to drive through the parade route in decorated cars. Within the route, students presented each veteran with a book, a handwritten thank you note, a commemorative HONOR ROLL challenge coin, and a poem written by Shadow Mountain High School student Steven Rourick. The route also featured cheering students and teachers, veteran service photo displays, American and service branch flag lines, vehicles from every military engagement from World War II to the War on Terror, and even a flyover from the Arizona Stearman Squad.

Livestreamed for the public, the 50-minute virtual event opened with remarks from Former Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett. Alumni Emma Suttell and Jim Lednicky emceed the event, incorporating special features as they took viewers through the route, including VHP’s Teacher of the Year, student scholarships and the 1st Annual Alumni Service Award.

“We are grateful to everyone who contributed to making this event a success — the planning committee, sponsors and donors, community partners, students and teachers, and those who tuned in,” said Michelle DiMuro, VHP executive director. “The funds raised will directly benefit VHP’s after-school program, which brings educational enrichment to students in Arizona middle schools, high schools, colleges and universities.”

Click here to watch the recorded livestream. To learn more about VHP, visit veteransheritage.org.