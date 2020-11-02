Valleywise Health Foundation Announces New Emerging Leaders Program

Valleywise Health Foundation, formally known as the Maricopa Health Foundation, is launching a new community mentorship program, Emerging Leaders.

The new mentorship program will pair ambitious diverse professionals (mentees) under the age of 35 with established executives who are community influencers (mentors).

Through workshops and mentoring sessions, mentees will uncover the purpose of philanthropy, develop their leadership skills, build lasting relationships with executives and community stakeholders and be coached to have a purpose-driven mindset in their professions, charitable pursuits and personal lives.

With the guidance of their mentor, each mentee will compete and create a community engagement project for the philanthropic pursuits of Valleywise Health Medical Hospital and will deliver their campaign strategy with their mentor before of the Valleywise Health Foundation board. The most creative campaign will be financially supported by the foundation.

Additionally, at the end of the program, a few select mentees will be appointed for a junior board position with Valleywise Health Foundation.

Liz Agboola

“The goal of this program is to engage a diverse group of young leaders and empower them to become contributing members of the community by creating a philanthropic mindset and culture,” said Liz Agboola, CEO of Senior Placement Services and Program Chair. “With the help of community mentors, future leaders, philanthropists and change-makers will be formed.”

With the Valleywise team, Agboola took the lead on developing the Emerging Leaders program and rolling it out to the community with the assistance of the Co-Chairs Patti Gentry and Karen King.

Scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2021, the elite Emerging Leaders program has 10 mentor and 40 mentee positions available. To nominate a mentor or mentee, please visit www.ValleywiseLeaders.org