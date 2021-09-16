Valley Youth Theatre Stars Shine in Telethon Fundraiser

Posted By on September 16, 2021
Live on set: Bobb Cooper, Gary Jackson, Hope Ozer, Risa Kostis, Mark Fearey, Oscar De las salas and Carey Pena

The Event: 2021 VYTal Affair-athon

The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre

Event Date: August 21, 2021

Location: Virtually from Valley Youth Theatre in Downtown Phoenix

Event Chair: Risa Kostis

Entertainment: Current actors and alumni of Valley Youth Theatre

Honorees: Capital Group, Corporate VYTALITY Award | Bill Lavidge, Individual VYTALITY Award (VYTALITY stands for Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership Impacting Today’s Youth)

Leading Sponsors: Capital Group & Lincoln Black Label

Dollars raised: $170,000+

Notable Moments: The live, 8-hour broadcast was filled with performances and stories from youth actors as young as 9-years-old and incredible VYT alumni like Nick Cartell who most recently toured as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables prior to the pandemic. Guest hosts included Yetta Gibson, Gina Salazar Hook, John Hook, Brad Perry, Carey Pena and Nick Ciletti.

To see a recording of the broadcast, go to vytlive.com

Photos courtesy of Valley Youth Theatre

Event Chairman Risa Kostis with Gidget
VYT Alumni Tyler Service performs live
VYT Alum Nick Cartell with his wife Christine and baby Sullivan backsatge
Kayla Trevino
Brianna O’Brien
Kendall Hook
Sienna Stoll
VYT Founder Hope Ozer and Carey Pena
Wyatt Chamoff
Gabriella Grasso
VYT Alumni Ryan Malikowski & Nicholas Gearing
Kate Brink and Kendall Luther with photo-bombers Tiffany Owen and Bobb Cooper
Closing moments from another successful telethon!

