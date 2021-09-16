Valley Youth Theatre Stars Shine in Telethon Fundraiser

Live on set: Bobb Cooper, Gary Jackson, Hope Ozer, Risa Kostis, Mark Fearey, Oscar De las salas and Carey Pena

The Event: 2021 VYTal Affair-athon

The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre

Event Date: August 21, 2021

Location: Virtually from Valley Youth Theatre in Downtown Phoenix

Event Chair: Risa Kostis

Entertainment: Current actors and alumni of Valley Youth Theatre

Honorees: Capital Group, Corporate VYTALITY Award | Bill Lavidge, Individual VYTALITY Award (VYTALITY stands for Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership Impacting Today’s Youth)

Leading Sponsors: Capital Group & Lincoln Black Label

Dollars raised: $170,000+

Notable Moments: The live, 8-hour broadcast was filled with performances and stories from youth actors as young as 9-years-old and incredible VYT alumni like Nick Cartell who most recently toured as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables prior to the pandemic. Guest hosts included Yetta Gibson, Gina Salazar Hook, John Hook, Brad Perry, Carey Pena and Nick Ciletti.

To see a recording of the broadcast, go to vytlive.com

Photos courtesy of Valley Youth Theatre

Event Chairman Risa Kostis with Gidget

VYT Alumni Tyler Service performs live

VYT Alum Nick Cartell with his wife Christine and baby Sullivan backsatge

Kayla Trevino

Brianna O’Brien

Kendall Hook

Sienna Stoll

VYT Founder Hope Ozer and Carey Pena

Wyatt Chamoff

Gabriella Grasso

VYT Alumni Ryan Malikowski & Nicholas Gearing

Kate Brink and Kendall Luther with photo-bombers Tiffany Owen and Bobb Cooper