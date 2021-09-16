- Quick Bites: Join Macayo’s 75th Anniversary Festivities September 24-26Posted 1 day ago
Valley Youth Theatre Stars Shine in Telethon Fundraiser
The Event: 2021 VYTal Affair-athon
The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre
Event Date: August 21, 2021
Location: Virtually from Valley Youth Theatre in Downtown Phoenix
Event Chair: Risa Kostis
Entertainment: Current actors and alumni of Valley Youth Theatre
Honorees: Capital Group, Corporate VYTALITY Award | Bill Lavidge, Individual VYTALITY Award (VYTALITY stands for Valley Youth Theatre Applauds Leadership Impacting Today’s Youth)
Leading Sponsors: Capital Group & Lincoln Black Label
Dollars raised: $170,000+
Notable Moments: The live, 8-hour broadcast was filled with performances and stories from youth actors as young as 9-years-old and incredible VYT alumni like Nick Cartell who most recently toured as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables prior to the pandemic. Guest hosts included Yetta Gibson, Gina Salazar Hook, John Hook, Brad Perry, Carey Pena and Nick Ciletti.
To see a recording of the broadcast, go to vytlive.com
Photos courtesy of Valley Youth Theatre